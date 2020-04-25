Patina Maldives appoints Simone Broekhaar as sales, marketing director

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has appointed Simone Broekhaar as the Director of Sales and Marketing.

A veteran of luxury hospitality, Simone will bring unwavering passion and creativity, coupled with over two decades of experience in the industry to spearhead sales and communications strategy in the lead up to the launch of Patina Maldives later this year.

Patina Maldives will be the first launch under Patina Hotels & Resorts, a new sophisticated lifestyle brand by Capella Hotel Group, which was created for progressive travellers of a new generation.

Simone joins the Patina Maldives from her role as Director of Sales and Marketing of Capella Ubud, Bali, where she led a team of nine as they developed their launch communications and sales strategy for the multi-award winning property.

Prior to this, Simone was the Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for COMO Hotels & Resorts, Bali, a role that saw her report to three General Managers as she oversaw efforts for three of the esteemed group’s most sought-after properties; COMO Uma Ubud, COMO Shambhala Estate, and COMO Canggu.

Simone has always nurtured a passion for the travel industry, and holds a Hotel Management Degree.

She has previously held positions at The Datai, Langkawi and The Chedi, Muscat, which have each been widely recognised for their boutique, luxury offerings, as well as with international brands such as Swissôtel.

She is fluent in Dutch and English, and can also speak German, French and a little Italian.

Aside from travelling, Simone is a big fan of wellness and keeping fit as well as an avid theatre-goer.

Set to open in Q4 2020, Patina Maldives is designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan. The resort offers 90 beach and water villas, ranging from one to three bedrooms, all of which embody a harmony of sanctuary and stimulation. Accompanying the villas, the resort also offers 20 Fari Studios.

Located in the North Male Atoll, Fari Islands is home to island artistry — an elevated Maldivian destination that celebrates nature, craft and connection.

Patina Maldives is strategically situated on the island which forms the heart of the social destination: the Fari Marina is built around a vibrant Beach Club, with charming boutiques and a variety of handpicked, upscale food and drink options.

Guests of Patina Maldives will enjoy freedom of movement across the islands, which gives every guest the choice of privacy and seclusion or a vibrant social centre.

Fari Islands, home to the debut properties in Maldives by Capella Hotels & Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, is developed by Singapore-based real estate developer Pontiac Land.

Pontiac kicked off the Fari Islands development project in 2017. The development is situated within the Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon in North Male Atoll.

Fari Islands is the second integrated tourism development in the Maldives. Thailand-based Singha Estate had in September opened the Crossroads Maldives lifestyle destination in Emboodhoo Lagoon, a mere 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.