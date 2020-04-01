With emotional ‘farewell’, Maldives’ first resort takes break amidst coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Maldivian economy hard, as travel restrictions and other preventive measures affect the country’s lucrative tourism industry, which contributes the bulk of the island nation’s state revenue and foreign reserves.

Before the pandemic, the government had been bullish about tourism prospects, targeting two million, high-spending holidaymakers this year after last year’s record 1.7 million.

However, tourist arrivals saw a year-over-year decline of 22.8 per cent in the first 10 days of March. With arrival numbers falling, several resorts across the Maldives are being closed.

One notable resort that is suspending its operations is Kurumba Maldives, the very first resort that introduced tourism to the Maldives and whose opening in 1972 kicked off the island nation’s transformation from one of the world’s poorest countries to a world-class holiday destination favoured by the rich and famous.

Below is a message Kurumba, part of Universal Resorts which is closing all of its eight resorts for three months, shared on Facebook, as it closed on Wednesday for a three-month period — perhaps the longest break in the resort’s 47 years of operations: