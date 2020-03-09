Ace Travels Maldives celebrates International Women’s Day 2020, introduces special fares

Ace Travels team include women in 43% of the executive management and 53% in the entire organization.

On the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day, Ace Travels Maldives & Ace Aviations Services Maldives along with its dedicated team members and special guests marked the special event in good spirit. The event also included the launch of a one-day special fare to celebrate women’s day which will be valid for key destinations SriLankan Airlines operates to. In addition, Ace Group ( Ace Travels Maldives & Ace Aviation Services Maldives) will be donating items required by the female patients at the Home for People with Special Needs in Guraidhoo; donations include personal items by the company employees.

Globally, less than 30% of senior management roles are held by women, At Ace Travels Maldives, we aim to contribute to the UN Sustainable Goal No. 5 – Gender Equality as we commit to gender equality in our workforce and more specifically in our executive management where 43% of our Division Heads represents women leadership. The female percentage of the entire organization is 53% (61 staffs). The female percentage of the airline division alone is 68% (44 staffs)

As per UN SDG #5 requirements an organization must have minimum of three women on the management / board and we have three (3) Women Division Leaders in our Head of Department team, we at Ace Travels Maldives thereby embrace the change by equal women representation, participation and leadership in business.

Ace Travels Maldives is a partnership between Inner Maldives Holidays and Aitken Spence Travels, Sri Lanka. Ever since the company’s inception in 2001, Ace Travels Maldives has played a vital role in catering the ever growing travel needs in supporting the boom in Maldives tourism. The rapid growth of the company has been due to the experience brought in by the two joint venture partners and the solid managements. The company has diversified into the aviation sector and was appointed as the SriLankan Airlines Passenger Sales Agent Maldives in 2007 , appointed as Scoot GSA in 2014 & appointed as the Cathay Pacific GSA in 2018. The Destination Management arm of the company handles over 50,000+ tourists every year and represents some of the largest integrated tourism companies in the world. The company has also been engaged in flight supervision for many airlines including SriLankan Airlines, Cathay Pacific & some of the other private jets.

SriLankan Airlines is the flagship carrier of Sri Lanka and a member of the oneworld alliance. The airline was awarded two prestigious titles at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2019 for “Leading International Airline” and “Leading Airline Passenger Class – Business” under visitors choice category. SATA is the first ever regional travel awards endorsed by multi-national associations, providing the tourism sector of the South Asian region with recognition towards their facilities and service excellence.