Adaaran emphasises gender equal world, celebrates Women’s Day in style

Adaaran Resorts Maldives has celebrated International Women’s Day 2020 in style along with this year’s theme, #EachforEqual.

In light of this year’s theme to show gratitude to all women, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo hosted 20 female lecturers from the Maldives National University where they spent some quality time whilst taking a much needed break from work and home.

“We, at Adaaran strongly believe in inclusivity and especially on the importance of encouraging an enabled world. And we saw it fitting with this year’s campaign theme for International Women’s Day, which went as #EachforEqual,” a statement from Adaaran Resorts read.

Recognising the sacrifices that women make not just for their families and friends but also for the communities they hail from, it only seemed fitting that Adaaran, as a dignified name in the world of hospitality in the Maldives, treated these amazing ladies on a day out at the resort, and allow them with the opportunity to engage with each other and enjoy themselves.

During their stay at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, the ladies were part of an agenda that included a social etiquette training and awareness session, which also included a dining etiquette programme conducted by the Learning and Development department of Aitken Spence Hotels in the Maldives.

Taking into account the recognition that Adaaran Prestige Vadoo portrays as the recipient of the prestigious 7S+ Award, the ladies were also provided with an informative session where they were able to experience the 7S+ Industrial Housekeeping concept adopted by the resort and witness best practices exercised at the resort. The 7S+ mechanism is the extended version of the famous Japanese 5S concept.

The ladies were also treated to a hearty lunch at the beach restaurant.

The agenda also included fun and engaging activities such as a cake decoration session and competition titled ‘Dress Your Own Cake’, another session during which they were exposed to bed-making techniques that are aligned with hotel standards, and a towel art competition.

These demonstrative sessions ended with the ladies getting the chance to experience water sports activities and a guided snorkelling tour at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

This undertaking was just one of the many engagements that the resort chain focuses on, especially when it comes to women empowerment.

In line with the Women’s Day theme of #EachforEqual, Adaaran understands that everyone deserves to be treated with the same level of respect and inclusivity. It recognises the role of women in today’s society as well as their achievements.

The gesture was one to make the MNU group feel involved and celebrated on this special day. But Adaaran also believe that every day is Women’s Day!

Adaaran, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate Aitken Spence, runs five resorts in the Maldives: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Aitken Spence has also recently opened a new property in the Maldives under its Heritance brand, Heritance Aarah.