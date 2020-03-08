Hurawalhi Maldives’ 5.8 Undersea Restaurant to host two Michelin-starred Chef Stefan Heilemann

Hurawalhi Maldives has announced plans to host a series of special culinary experienced with two Michelin-starred Chef Stefan Heilemann at the resort’s 5.8 Undersea Restaurant.

If your taste buds get delirious by the mere thought of savouring dishes cooked by a world-class chef, Hurawalhi is set to add an extra tingle of excitement: on August 4, 5, 10 and 11, the 5.8 Undersea Restaurant will host two Michelin-starred Chef Heilemann.

Heilemann, Executive Chef at the famed Ecco Zürich restaurant in the Atlantis by Giardino, will offer diners the chance to savour fine cuisine, below the ocean.

Said to have the precision of a watchmaker and the curiosity of a biologist, Heilemann promises daring lunch and dinner set menus that are bound to dazzle and delight, with the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant being the cherry on top of this remarkable dining experience.

Treat your palate to an explosion of Michelin-recognised flavours, brought to you by Chef Heilemann, a culinary Wunderkind, for a limited time this August.

5.8 Undersea Restaurant only seats 10 couples, so be sure to make a reservation well ahead of time.

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation. The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life on the island’s doorstep – in fact, one visit to the resort is hardly enough to experience it all.