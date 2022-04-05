LUX* South Ari Atoll: #BreakTheBias everyday

LUX* South Ari Atoll is proud to celebrate women’s achievements and highlight its commitment to promote gender equality by raising awareness against bias and stereotypes.

This year, LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates all the powerful and influential women throughout the month of March by recognising female leaders among its team members and across the country while sharing their uplifting stories, cheering together for their achievements, and supporting them along the way.

The Ladies Power behind LUX* South Ari Atoll includes 56 inspiring women of 14 different nationalities working together hand in hand, holding positions in various departments to help people Celebrate Life every day. Their dedication and passion add great value and a heartwarming touch to the guests’ journey at LUX* South Ari Atoll.

Female leadership is not new to LUX* South Ari Atoll and is represented by women from various backgrounds. Mirella Veder is the talented Director of Sales, born in the island settings of Mauritius and now developing tourism in the sunny Maldives.

Sindy Lagare is another Mauritian colleague who joined LUX* South Ari family about eight years ago and now leads the wellness department as the Director of Spa & Wellness. A new joiner from Ukraine Anastasiya Babenko is the PR & Marketing Manager, developing creative strategies and hunting for new ideas.

The resort’s Housekeeping Supervisor, Sathuna Hamza, is coming from the North of the Maldives and arrived at the island as a coordinator back in 2014.

Another Maldivian talent is Aminath Shamheeda, whose passion for childcare brought her to the Assistant Kids Club Manager position.

In support of the main International Women’s Day mission – ‘To celebrate the work of women creatives and elevate visibility for commercial projects and commissions’ – LUX* South Ari Atoll also called on creative spirits of the Maldives for a special Ladies Power Day. Artists, content creators, designers, fitness leaders, entrepreneurs gathered on the idyllic tropical island, to share their own stories on how they continue to #BreakTheBias on the way to success during the special Ladies Power Lunch and enjoyed a full day exploring the resort.

The invitees included fitness enthusiasts: Kai, a famous Maldivian coach and founder of Train with Kai, and Imna Maryam, Marketing Director of Tropical Fitness who actively promotes female empowerment in the corporate setting. The creative story tellers around the table were Naj, a photographer and videographer, founder of Two Thousand Isles, Naza Nazeem, the content creator at Hotelier Maldives, and Aishath Aima Musthafa, a renowned artist and one of the founders of the Maldives Authentic Crafts Cooperative Society.

Aishath Shabana, the Partnerships Manager of the Maldives Ocean Plastic Alliance, and Viktoriia Narozhna, the Reservation Manager of Resort Life Maldives, are the passionate supporters of local sustainable development and tourism.

Guests of the resort are also included in the celebration and are welcome to enjoy special offers during their stay. One of the highlights is the ‘Mother and Daughter’ pampering experience in the LUX* ME Spa, with beauty treatments and fitness activities designed for ladies of all ages.

For more information on the resort’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities, please visit www.luxresorts.com or the @luxsouthari Instagram page.