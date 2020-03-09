Amilla Maldives unveils ultimate ‘glamping’ experience

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences has created three luxury ‘Bubble Tent’ experiences featuring champagne, private chef, sauna and plunge pool.

Renowned for its avant-garde design and concepts, Amilla is taking ‘glamping’ to new levels with three new luxury experiences starting at USD 650 per night.

Your home: a bubble under the stars. The location: nestled amongst the tropical foliage of a lush Indian Ocean island. Welcome to Amilla Glamping.

All three of the Amilla Glamping experiences were designed especially for nature and wellness-lovers. The luxurious, fully climate-controlled and waterproof inflatable pod provides Amilla guests with a uniquely immersive nature experience and 360-degree views of the scenery. This hip island refuge comes with access to a well-appointed bathroom, luxury showers (indoor and outdoor), a plunge pool, steam room and sauna.

Coconut trees, pandans and breadfruit trees create the scene of tropical seclusion surrounding the Amilla Glamping bubble, in the heart of the lush island. Let the seductive beauty of nature, exotic birdsong and butterflies enchant you by day, and the stars glow brilliantly above you during the equatorial night.

Each guest can personalise their Amilla Glamping experience by choosing from one of the three indulgent options.

‘Bubbles & Stars’, which starts at USD 650, includes guided Sky Meditation on the beach and canapés, washed down with a bottle of champagne whilst you enjoy the starlit sky. A private chef is in attendance to cook a BBQ dinner under the stars.

There’s also a Stargazing Massage ceremony with an organic coconut and sand foot-scrub and Dreamtime Foot Soak followed by a head and shoulder massage, to release any lingering tension. The bespoke private spa experience concludes with a foot massage, hitting reflexology pressure points to ensure every molecule of stress has melted away.

‘Wellness Your Way’, which begins at USD 900, includes a BBQ dinner cooked by a private chef on the beach, featuring dishes from Amilla’s ground-breaking new ‘Wellness Your Way Menu’, which extensively caters to keto, vegan, lactose-free and various other types of dietary requirements and eating lifestyles.

Continuing with the healthy theme, this option also includes a detox foot bath to extract toxins from your body whilst you enjoy a head and shoulder massage. This will be followed by a Detox Massage to support the natural detoxification process and stimulate the digestive system. The next morning, there is a Guided Sunrise Yoga session with breathing techniques and meditation.

The third option, ‘Moonlight Romance’, features a bottle of champagne and canapés under the stars, which appear particularly bright in the Maldives due to its proximity to the equator and lack of light pollution.

More pampering comes in the form of Amilla’s Love & Hearts Massage with luxurious coconut oil and healing heart crystals, a glowing facial treatment and lymphatic drainage, to renew your glow. A private chef is on hand to cook a romantic BBQ dinner on the beach and in the morning as the sun rises over the Indian Ocean an instructor guides you through Sunrise Yoga and stretching.

The Amilla Fushi team crafted these three Amilla Glamping experiences to give guests an unparalleled taste of living in harmony with the Maldivian island and the infinite Maldivian skies.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla Fushi offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla Fushi is putting the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.