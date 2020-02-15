Maldives stand decorations win awards at BLTM India, Bride Dubai

Maldives has won two awards for its stand decorations at two international travel trade fairs.

At the Business and Luxury Travel Mart (BLTM), the “Best Stand Decoration” award was presented to the Maldives.

Considered India’s leading trade show on MICE and luxury travel, BLTM was held from January 31 to February 1 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in New Delhi, India.

The 54sqm stand of Maldives represented the various scenes and experiences one can have in the Maldives. The LED screen at the stand also showcased videos that depicted the beauty of the destination.

Meanwhile, “The Most Beautiful Stand” award was conferred to the Maldives at the Bride Dubai 2020 fair, which was held from February 5-8.

“It is the first fair which Maldives has participated in the Middle East for the year 2020 and the very first bridal fair which MMPRC has taken part in,” a statement issued by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) read.

“Bride Dubai is a great platform to promote Maldives as the most desirable wedding destination amongst honeymooners and couples.”

At the Bride Dubai 2020 fair, the Maldives’ 60sqm stand represented the unique honeymoon and wedding experiences available in the destination. The stand featured a photo booth, where visitors were able to take pictures alongside stunning images from the Maldives.

India is the second biggest source market to Maldives tourism. A total of 166,030 visitors arrived in the Maldives in 2019 from its closest neighbour, representing year-over-year growth of 83.5 per cent.

The Middle East also shows potential, as 60,003 tourists from Middle Eastern countries vacationed in the Maldives in 2019. This is an increase of 15.1 per cent compared to 2018.