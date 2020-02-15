Maldives favourite honeymoon destination for 2020, finds Kuoni

Maldives has topped the list of favourite honeymoon destinations for 2020, according to a report from Kuoni.

The Maldives is closely followed by Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bali and Thailand. Other destinations in the honeymoon bestsellers list include Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, USA and Italy.

Average spend has gone up over the past three years with couples now investing an average of GBP 7,695 (USD 10052.94) on their dream trip, compared to around GBP 6,000 (USD 7838.55) in 2017.

The operator has seen the age of honeymooners rise over the past decade, with more couples in their mid to late 30s tying the knot. The company’s honeymoon experts report that they are booking more couples in their 40s, 50s and 60s getting married for the second time.

“It’s not unusual now for honeymoon bookings to include children – there has been a steady rise in honeymoon bookings which include either infants, toddlers or teenage children as couples start their family first or get married for the second time,” the report read.

Maldives has won several global and regional accolades for being amongst the romantic destinations in the world. Surveys and studies analysing travel trends have also shown that a healthy majority of travellers that choose the Maldives are honeymooners.

Photo: Assad’s Photography