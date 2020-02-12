Indian actress Mouni Roy holidays at Heritance Aarah

Indian actress Mouni Roy is holidaying at Heritance Aarah in Maldives.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her dreamy vacation pictures near the deep-blue ocean waters.

“This is important!!! @heritanceaarah @globalspa_mag #mindblown,” Roy captioned one of the pictures.

Roy is holidaying at the premium all-inclusive resort of Heritance Aarah, the newest addition to the Aitken Spence Hotels portfolio after opening its doors to guests last year.

Located in Raa atoll and accessible from Velana International Airport via a 40-minute seaplane flight, Heritance Aarah boasts 150 villas, six restaurants, five bars, a PADI dive centre and the first of its kind IASO Medi Spa. The resort also provides guests with a range of excursions and curated experiences to choose from.

In addition to Heritance Aarah, the Sri Lankan conglomerate runs five resorts in the Maldives under its Adaaran brand of hotels: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Best known for her roles on hit Indian TV shows, Roy made her Bollywood debut in 2018 alongside Akshay Kumar in the sports biopic, Gold. She also made a special appearance in the film, K.G.F: Chapter 1, in the song ‘Gali Gali’. In 2019, she starred in two films, RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter, alongside John Abraham, and Made in China, alongside Rajkumar Rao.

As of 2020, she has two upcoming major projects: Mogul, opposite Aamir Khan; and the Indian superhero trilogy, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Karan Johar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

