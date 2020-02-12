Kuredu Resort Maldives bids farewell to Patrick de Staercke, welcomes Yavuz Yetgin as new General Manager

From February 16, Kuredu Resort Maldives will be bidding farewell to General Manager Patrick de Staercke.

Having first joined Crown and Champa Resorts in 2010, where he took charge at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Patrick has spent 10 years with the organisation, helping shape Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, Hurawalhi Maldives and Kuredu Resort Maldives.

Patrick has been an excellent General Manager, one who has always given everything to the resorts where he has taken charge and is a ‘Head Coach’ that many resorts would undoubtedly like to have in their management positions.

Through Patrick’s day-to-day efforts and his steadfast vision to make Kuredu the best value-for-money resort in the Maldives, Kuredu has seen numerous improvements over the past three years. Kuredu’s repeat guests will agree that the 31-year-old resort just keeps getting better!

“As many of you can well understand – it was easy to fall in love with Kuredu and form friendships with people who are living and working on the island. As head coach, my success came down to the wonderful team I had who work so hard to score hospitality goals making the guests happy. Kuredu is an incredible team and I will miss them all,” Patrick was quoted in an announcement, as saying.

As Patrick takes on a new challenge and the start of a new chapter, Kuredu will be in good hands, with Resort Manager Yavuz Yetgin taking over as Kuredu’s new General Manager.

“We know that the great leadership will continue, with both managers believing in the basic principle of Kuredu. That a guest is the most important visitor on our premises, they are not dependent on us. We are dependent on them. A guest is not an interruption in our work. They are the purpose of it. A guest is not an outsider in our business. They are part of it. We are not doing a guest a favour by serving them. A guest is doing us a favour by giving us an opportunity to do so,” the announcement read.

“We would like to thank Patrick for all of his hard work over the years and wish him all the best with his new adventure.”

Located on a 1,800 metre by 325 metre remote island in the northern atoll of Lhaviyani, Kuredu is accessible by a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 4.5-star resort has 383 rooms, including beach and water villas, making it the second largest resort in the Maldives.

The island boasts a dive and snorkel centre, a water sports centre, a spa, golf and tennis courses, a kids’ club, and an extensive choice of restaurants and bars. Kuredu guests can also dine in 5.8 Undersea Restaurant at the neighbouring Hurawalhi Maldives resort.

Photo: Patrick de Staercke