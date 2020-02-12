Kuramathi Maldives kicks off 2020 with four prestigious awards

Kuramathi Maldives has kicked off the 2020 award season by scoring four major wins: three recognitions by travel giant TUI, and another from the travel review website HolidayCheck.

German travel review website HolidayCheck named Kuramathi Maldives a winner of the prestigious HolidayCheckGold Award 2020.

The HolidayCheck Gold award is a recognition of excellence, presented to hotels that win the HolidayCheck award for five consecutive years. The website considers the total number of votes/positive reviews a hotel receives within a period of one year for the hotel to be qualified for the prestigious award.

The year 2019 saw Kuramathi win the award with 98 per cent of popular vote, (or 5.8 out of 6 suns, as how the website marks ratings). This year, with a near perfect 99 per cent, Kuramathi is recognised by the popular website as one of the top resorts.

Adding to the growing list of accolades going into 2020, Kuramathi also won three of TUI’s top prizes in January.

For the third consecutive year, The TUI Family Champion Award 2020 comes as no surprise with Kuramathi’s ever popular Bageecha Kids Club gaining popularity amongst families and children year by year.

Kuramathi also secured the coveted TUI Environment Champion Award this year as well.

The TUI Environment Champion Award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the management, staff and the beloved guests of Kuramathi, for their endless efforts in trying to maintain a greener, eco-friendly island.

As one of the first few resorts to be opened in the country in the 1970s, Kuramathi strives to lead by example. Kuramathi’s environmentally conscious team continuously comes up with innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint, making the environment healthier and happier.

And finally, the TUI Top Quality Award, earned by hotels with over scores of 8.7 out of 10, in TUI’s guest surveys. Scoring 9.4 out of 10 in Winter 18/19 and 9.44 out of 10 in Summer 19, Kuramathi has been recognised as part of the crème de la crème of TUI Hotels.

“We are honoured to accept these awards on behalf of everyone at Kuramathi. We would like to assure our guests that we will continue to strive to exceed all your expectations in this new decade. We hope that 2020 will be an equally successful year for us in achieving our goals, especially with the new eco-conscious projects we have in the pipeline,” Alain Trefois, Director of Operations at Kuramathi Maldives, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises, a 100 per cent Maldivian company and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

An emerald jewel in the turquoise Maldivian waters, Kuramathi is a stunning island retreat with acres of luxuriant vegetation surrounded by spectacular beaches tapering into an endless sandbank. Villas blend contemporary design and nature, and are set on the beach, amongst lush gardens or over water. Four poster beds, open-air bathrooms, rainfall showers or Jacuzzi, large outdoor decks with inviting daybeds or sun loungers, are just some of the creature-comforts enjoyed by guests.

Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly.