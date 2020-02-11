Maldivian Artist Community, Manta Air unveil ‘Ocean Eyes’ art exhibition at Angsana Velavaru

Maldivian Artist Community (MAC), in collaboration with Manta Air, has unveiled an exhibition by talented Maldivian artist Samiyya ‘Sam’ Shehenaaz at Angsana Velavaru.

Sam, mostly known for her warm and dreamy turtle subjects painted in sundry tropical hues, has introduced her debut solo exhibition, titled “Ocean Eyes”, to the guests of Angsana Velavaru.

After exhibiting her pieces at ‘Unveiling Visions’ exhibition held in 2017 by MAC, Sam stepped into the field as a professional artist. The “Ocean Eyes” was first held at the Lecute store in capital Male and has since drawn a lot of attention, with Sam’s paintings shared all across social media.

“I love to create meaningful art pieces that speak to people. Most of my work often has a message or a hidden meaning behind it. I love using the ocean as a way of delivering these messages to people. Mother nature often has her own way of explaining situations and life itself, which happens to capture my attention a lot. Everyone sees the world in their own perspective and I do my best to show people what I see through my eyes and my heart, make people move with just colours laid next to each other,” Sam said.

Dr Steve Newman, Banyan Tree’s Group Sustainability Director and Coordinating Director of Banyan Tree Global Foundation, said that supporting long-term societal prosperity is central to Banyan Tree’s ability to create value for local communities. This is achieved by empowering them through job creation, education, supporting artisanal cooperatives, community impact initiatives, humanitarian relief and connecting travellers to local culture and heritage, he added.

The exhibition is generously supported by Manta Air, a local airline known for its ground-breaking entry into the local aviation sector with scheduled domestic and seaplane service.

The new collaboration between Angsana Velavaru and MAC, a local non-profit that supports local talent by finding and offering free platforms to showcase their work, further enhances the local cultural experience offered by Angsana Velavaru and brings an array of art events such as painting classes and art workshops to the resort.

With MAC’s permanent art exhibition at Kuredhi bar, guests will have the opportunity to purchase artworks, and with their contribution, support the local artist community.

