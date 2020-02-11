Soneva announces spectacular Easter programme for Maldives resorts

Soneva has unveiled a thrilling Easter programme across its award-winning resorts in Maldives.

With Soneva celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary in 2020, this seasonal programme is set to be the biggest, most diverse and most exciting yet: alongside exceptional Easter activities for all ages and one-of-a-kind, thought-provoking experiences, Soneva will welcome a star-studded array of world-renowned experts and Michelin-starred chefs through the new Soneva Stars calendar.

Running between April 2 and 16, guests at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives will have an unprecedented opportunity to meet their sporting heroes, learn from pre-eminent experts in wine and astronomy, and dine with pioneering gastronomes.

A much-loved seasonal treat at Soneva, each of the two resorts will once again be hosting the World’s Greatest Easter Egg Hunt – open to guests of all ages, wooden eggs are hidden across each resort, to be exchanged for delicious chocolates from the Chocolate Parlour. An egg-stra special prize awaits the guest who collects the most eggs!

Soneva Fushi

Guests are invited to celebrate the joy of the holidays with an Easter Safari complete with mouthwatering food, live music, games and unforgettable entertainment.

Young Sonevians can expect a fun-packed Easter activities programme, with arts and crafts, Easter basket-making, a surprise Easter cruise and a special late-night Easter-themed party.

A sparkling constellation of Michelin-starred chefs and acclaimed restaurateurs are set to grace Soneva Fushi’s kitchens over the Easter holidays.

One-Michelin-starred chefs Jonathan K. Berntsen and Shaun Rankin will both be hosting intimate dinners at Once Upon a Table, a culinary theatre which sits just eight guests in front of an open kitchen, as well as Cedric Vongerichten, who is recognised by Zagat as one of the top 30 chefs under 30. Also hosting visiting chef finners are Kamilla Seidler, crowned Latin America’s top female chef in 2016, and Filip Langhoff, who has one Michelin star for his critically acclaimed restaurant, Ask.

The gastronomic line-up is perfectly paired with visiting expert Jancis Robinson, editor of The Oxford Companion to Wine, and long-time wine columnist for the Financial Times, who is considered the world’s foremost expert on wine.

Sporting legends, Graeme Le Saux and Jonas Bjorkman, will also be at Soneva Fushi over the Easter break. Former England international footballer Graeme will be hosting a Table Talk at Cinema Paradiso, as well as running a football camp for Young Sonevians, whilst former world No. 4 singles tennis player Jonas will be offering one-to-one private coaching for Soneva guests.

Freediver Ken Kiriyama, holder of Japan’s national freediving record, will be hosting freediving sessions, covering breathing techniques, theory, stretching, and confined and open water practice.

Astronomer Lars Lindberg Christensen, renowned for his work with some of the world’s largest telescopes, including Hubble and the Extremely Large Telescope, will be sharing his knowledge of the night skies. Lars will be hosting an Astronomical Breakfast at Fresh in the Garden, as well as fascinating private astronomy sessions at the Ever Soneva So Celestial observatory.

Soneva Jani

Soneva Jani will be hosting an Easter-inspired pop-up on the sands of North Beach. Starting with mouthwatering cocktails, it will feature a delectable Easter dinner accompanied by live entertainment and a DJ. For those in the holiday spirit, there will also be giant egg painting on North Beach, plus the chance for Young Sonevians to try their hand at sailing.

Regarded as a trailblazer on the Scandinavian food scene, one-Michelin-starred chef Jonathan K. Berntsen will be in residence at Soneva Jani over the Easter period. The creative force behind the much-vaunted Clou in Copenhagen, he is renowned for pairing classic cooking techniques with an innovative approach to matching food and wine.

With a two-Michelin-star pedigree, Soneva Jani’s Grand Master chef Kiichi will prepare an unforgettable degustation menu at The Gathering. Known for his playful approach, Chef Kiichi blends time-honoured Japanese techniques with a Maldivian twist.

Guests can also experience the new Guess Who’s Cooking dining concept – with a secret menu, the bespoke meal is tailored to their preferences by one of Soneva Jani’s talented chefs then served in a secret location. With a different chef and different location every day, the chef will only reveal their identity after the meal to explain their choice of dishes and their inspiration.

Visiting practitioner Kanlayanee ‘Jang’ Martthuean will be sharing her extensive experience across the wellness industry with Soneva Jani guests. As a passionate advocate for training wellness therapies and yoga, she will be helping guests realign their body and mind.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

In 1995, the award-winning luxury resort Soneva Fushi set the standard for all desert island barefoot luxury hideaways in the Maldives. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi pairs Robinson Crusoe fantasy with intelligent luxury.

Sixty-two private villas with their own stretch of beach are hidden amongst dense foliage within touching distance of a pristine coral reef. Eight new one- and two-bedroom Water Retreats, perched above the turquoise depths of the Indian Ocean, are scheduled to open to guests by May. Intuitive service is provided by Mr./Ms. Friday butlers.

Highlights include the open-air Cinema Paradiso, counting Saturn’s rings in the high-tech Observatory, the home-made chocolate and ice cream rooms, five hundred wines to choose from, six different restaurants and countless destination dining options.

In November 2015, Soneva launched a floating villa concept, Soneva in Aqua, a treasure trove children’s Den and a multi-purpose facility encompasses a glass gallery, boutique and studio where guests can learn the art of glass blowing.

Opened in December 2016, Soneva Jani is Soneva’s newest property and the world-leading luxury hotel group’s second resort in the Maldives.

Soneva Jani is located on the island of Medhufaru within a 5.6 kilometre lagoon in the Noonu atoll, and has uninterrupted ocean views in all directions. The lagoon is 35 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport and one hour by speedboat from Soneva Fushi.

Meaning ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani currently comprises 24 overwater villas and one island villa, with additional villas to be built in phase two. Five islands encircle the lagoon, each one with soft white sands and covered in rich tropical vegetation. Four of the five islands will remain untouched, making Soneva Jani the lowest density development in the Maldives. The overwater villas are spaced across the expansive lagoon, offering privacy and extensive views over the Maldives’ turquoise waters. The island villas will be tucked into the lush greenery, providing the ultimate privacy, and all within steps of the beach.

Soneva Jani’s main guest facilities are located at The Gathering, the heart of the overwater villas. This dramatic three story structure is home to the main dining outlets, in addition to the Soneva Spa, library, retail area and wine cellar. It is located next to the Maldives’ first overwater Observatory.

Facilities on the island include the overwater Cinema Paradiso, the Eco Centro Waste-to-Wealth centre, organic gardens, tennis courts, water sports champa and Zuhair’s Beach on a desert island in the lagoon.