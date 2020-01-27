Wine Trail: Meeru Island Resort’s new world-class wine experience

Meeru Island Resort has introduced the Meeru Wine Trail, in an effort to elevate your holiday experience.

This new and exciting experience takes you on a sensory journey, as you sample various excellent wines at some of Meeru’s top locations.

Compromising of a fine selection of premium wines and tapas, the Meeru Wine Trail takes guests to four different venues, where the wines are introduced, served alongside some tapas. At every venue, two wines and a tapa are offered, perfect for pairing with the amazing views all around.

Only the finest wines, with an overall international critic score of above 80 per cent are offered to guests.

The Wine Trail takes place three times a week from 5.30-7pm. Anyone signing up for the Wine Trail can expect a world-class gastronomic experience and an evening of ultimate indulgence.

At USD 118 per person, the Wine Trail provides great value as guests have a chance to sample some of the finest wines in the world. With a minimum guest requirement of four, the Wine Trail is the perfect activity for a double date!

Guests can reserve by speaking to Guest Service or at Dhoni Bar, Asian Wok, Hot Rock or Uthuru Bar.

The new Wine Trail experience is part of a series of all-around enhancements to the resort’s dining scene. These improvements include new menus and dining experiences.

Located in the North Male Atoll and accessible by a 55-minute speedboat ride from the Maldives main Velana International Airport, Meeru is one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, offering its guests a variety of facilities and affordable to superior accommodation.

With five types of room categories to offer, Meeru counts more than 280 rooms, five restaurants, five bars, a renowned spa featuring treatment rooms both overwater and on land, and a wide range of sports and other recreation facilities.