MATATO to launch Maldives Travel Agents Guide 2020 at ITB Berlin

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has opened registration for Maldives Travel Agents Guide 2020, an exclusive guide dedicated to travel agents operating in the Maldives.

Launched in 2019, the purpose of this annual publication is to give an exclusive platform for MATATO members to be listed and to feature their brands and products.

The publication is designed as a comprehensive listing for all the leading travel agencies in Maldives, in addition to brand features and destination highlights.

“We are delighted to announce the second edition of Maldives Travel Agents Guide. This is an exclusive platform for local travel agencies aimed at giving local travel businesses more exposure in international travel markets,” Abdulla Suood, President of MATATO, said.

“This publication also helps us to promote our members at an international travel and trade exhibitions that MATATO takes part in. As this is the only officially published listing for travel agencies operating in Maldives, it serves as significant recognition to be part of this listing.”

Maldives Travel Agents Guide 2020 will be launched during ITB Berlin in March 220.

A total of 5,000 copies will be distributed at all major international travel and trade exhibitions, including events hosted by Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and MATATO, throughout the year. It will be complemented by a digital guide, which is estimated to reach around 50,000 readers.

MATATO members are listed free, whilst they are entitled to 20 per cent discount on all advertising avenues. Non-members can register to be included in the listing for a one-time fee of USD 1,000, which covers listing on a listing and a one-page advertorial as well as one-year MATATO membership.

Maldives Travel Agents Guide is the second publication launched by MATATO. Since 2012, MATATO also publishes an annual destination guide, Maldives Finder.