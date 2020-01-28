LUX* North Male Atoll debuts luxury catamaran on first anniversary

LUX* North Male Atoll celebrates its first anniversary with the unveiling of the impeccably-designed ‘Lagoon 40’ catamaran that offers guests a chance to explore the pristine waters of Maldives beyond the atoll.

Designed and produced in Bordeaux, France, the 11.74m (38.5ft) catamaran features three air-conditioned cabins with king beds and ensuite bathrooms, a kitchenette as well as an indoor dining space.

With wide windows and integrated portholes, inviting fresh sea breeze and natural sunlight, the catamaran also offers an unparalleled view of endless azure out on the sun deck with two sunbeds, an outdoor dining area and an overwater net.

The catamaran can accommodate up to 15 guests for an excursion, whilst dining experiences and overnight cruises can accommodate four guests.

With a crew of minimum two skippers and a butler on board to personalise and curate every detail of the experience, the catamaran provides half or full day excursions. Explore untouched islands, enjoy picnics with champagne on private sandbanks, guided snorkelling expeditions in remote areas or anchor in some of the best spots to watch the sun set.

Prices for a full-day excursion start from USD 6,000 for four persons.

“The catamaran is the perfect complement to the resort’s laid-back luxury. Offering the highest personalisation, the catamaran offers the picture-perfect setting for a romantic escapade, family adventures and friends’ get-together,” John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Guests staying at the three-bedroom LUX* Overwater Retreat can enjoy complete exclusivity including private docking of the yacht. A three-hour excursion is offered for guests staying a minimum of three nights at the LUX* Beach Retreat or the LUX* Overwater Retreat.

LUX* North Male Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones. It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat. Harnessing the fresh vision of Singapore design house Miaja, each of the 67 double storey residences and rooftop features a private pool blending superyacht panache with a vibrant South Beach pulse with four elegant eateries and two bars.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact LUX North Male Atoll’s reservations team at stay@luxnorthmale.com, call +960 668 2600 or visit www.luxresorts.com.