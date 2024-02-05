News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, Named One of ’50 Best Discoveries’ by World’s 50 Best Organization
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, proudly joins the distinguished ranks of the “50 Best Discovery.” Launched in 2019 by the experts of the 50 Best Academy, this travel and experience-focused platform highlights top-tier bars, restaurants and hotels worldwide. This prestigious recognition bestowed upon our resort serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional experiences while upholding the highest standards of sustainability.
Sustainability at its Core
Composed of 99% ocean, the Maldives is a world of water with a colourful community of thriving marine life beneath its surface. Protecting the community—in the sea and on land—has been and continues to be a priority for the resort. From using solar energy to power, the property to restoring the surrounding reefs through our coral nurseries, our actions today help secure a better tomorrow.
Culinary Excellence with Seven Restaurants and Bars
Embark on a culinary journey at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, where guests can savour a diverse range of exquisite flavours at the resort’s seven distinctive restaurants and bars. Each venue offers a unique gastronomic experience, promising an unforgettable culinary adventure. Diners can enjoy a rich culinary landscape and travel the world on their palates, whilst feeling confident that every effort has been taken to ensure a focus on the highest quality, seasonal ingredients and with the environment front of mind. Experience the joy of a robust Italian espresso, share conversation over Cantonese tapas, toast to the sunset with a chilled glass of rose.
Architectural Marvel – Masterpiece Villas
Every aspect of the resort’s philosophy and design centres on the notion of totality and the true spirit of the Maldives. The resort’s minimalist circular architecture and the holistic philosophy of wholeness is one that the Maldivian culture and environment supports. The vision behind the resort’s iconic design, led by Kerry Hill Architects, is inspired by natural landscape of the turquoise lagoon and the swirling ocean breezes, embracing the circle of island life, with modern architecture meeting the Maldives. Interior and exterior design is humble, minimalist, and visually lightweight, leaving little impact on its environment and always maximizing views to the horizon and the connection with the elements.
Masters of Crafts Program
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, transcends the ordinary with its innovative approach. The Masters of Crafts program, a distinctive initiative, welcomes chefs, musicians, artists, and various other talents to enrich the property and create bespoke experiences for valued guests. A steadfast commitment to uniqueness guarantees that returning visitors encounter an ever-evolving tapestry of activities and experiences, ensuring a consistently exceptional stay.
Mr. Renato De Oliveira, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are thrilled to be acknowledged among the ’50 Best Discoveries’ by The World’s 50 Best organization. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while upholding the highest standards of sustainability.”
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives goes gourmet with a new look overwater bar, menu, F&B Manager
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, is serving up a series of gourmet additions in time for the New Year. From a delicious new menu for the recently refurbished Overwater Bar to the appointment of F&B Manager Shawwaf Ismail, epicurean adventurers are in for a treat at Gili this season.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
The new gourmet offerings have been spearheaded by Gili Lankanfushi’s esteemed Executive Chef Hari Govinderaj.
The Overwater Bar Enjoys a New Look
Occupying an enviable position perched atop the calm turquoise waters of Gili Lankanfushi, the Overwater Bar is one of the island’s signature dining destinations. New for 2024, the bucket-list-worthy restaurant has enjoyed a full refurbishment, featuring the rustic eco chic interiors for which Gili is renowned and an extended outdoor decking area which provides the perfect spot to watch the sunset, cocktail in hand.
Beloved by guests for the opportunity to spot reef sharks and rays drift through the lagoon below as they dine, the all-day-dining spot offers panoramic views across the Indian Ocean. As sunset turns the sky afire, the Overwater Bar becomes the perfect setting for sundowners: delicious cocktails freshly crafted using local flavours and served with light and flavoursome canapés.
A New Menu for the Overwater Bar
The 2024 season sees a brand-new menu for Gili Lankanfushi’s beloved Overwater Bar restaurant, created by Executive Chef Hari and his talented brigade. A fusion of international cuisine, traditional Maldivian dishes and beachside classics, the menu provides the ultimate relaxed yet refined all-day-dining option.
The new offering includes the introduction of a new ‘Gili Grandma’ curry menu, which draws inspiration from cherished family recipes that have been passed down through the generations across different regions in Asia.
“Everyone knows that grandma’s cooking is best, and we wanted to provide our guests with a refined take on the authentic South and East Asian home-style curries that grace the tables of our own chefs, and their families”, commented Chef Hari. “For the Gili Grandma menu, each chef presents their favourite family recipe from back home, which range from Chef Samiu’s Maldivian reef fish curry to a spicy Sri Lankan pumpkin curry by Sri Lanka native, Chef Isuru. Delicious!”
Elsewhere on the menu, a selection of inventive salads and healthy soups provide the perfect lunchtime pick for breezy beach days, featuring home grown ingredients from Gili’s very own organic garden. Meanwhile, lovers of international cuisine can travel the globe from their dining table with Indonesian nasi goreng, locally caught reef fish sashimi, teriyaki chicken and more. For those in search of a laid-back bite, a delicious pizza and ‘Gili Breads’ sandwich menu is sure to delight, while a delectable dessert offering including homemade ice cream and indulgent treats such as Gili’s famous hot chocolate lava cake is the ideal way to finish up the meal.
Alongside the all-day-dining offering, guests can also book an unforgettable ‘Seafood Under the Stars’ dining experience at the Overwater Bar. The perfect pick for honeymooners, a special anniversary or a birthday dinner, diners will enjoy a four-course tasting menu crafted with freshly caught local seafood, as they sip on some sparkling and spot the constellations above.
The Seafood Under the Stars dining experience at the Overwater Bar is available to book for $220 per person.
Shawwaf Ismail Appointed New F&B Manager
Gili Lankanfushi has announced the appointment of Shawwaf Ismail as the resort’s F&B manager.
Leading the F&B management and managing a team of over 30 staff alongside Executive Chef Hari who oversees the culinary vision at Gili, Shawwaf will oversee day-to-day operations across the island’s numerous restaurants and bars.
Returning ‘home’ to Gili after four years spent in various managerial positions at several of the Maldives’ finest luxury resorts including Milaidhoo, LUX* and Fushifaru, Shawwaf brings a wealth of experience back to the island.
Commenting on his appointment, Shawwaf said: “Gili Lankanfushi has played a crucial role in my professional journey, guiding me from a line-level position to a managerial post during my previous seven-year employment here. Returning to Gili as part of the senior management team is particularly rewarding, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to talent development. My dedication goes beyond professional growth; I am committed to nurturing our staff by providing motivation, fostering development, and ensuring their overall happiness. Looking ahead, my objective is to play a pivotal role in the continuous success of Gili Lankanfushi and provide guests with unparalleled experiences on island, while naturally giving the utmost attention to the needs of our resort team.”
Gastronomy at Gili Lankanfushi
Gili Lankanfushi’s gastronomic vision harnesses the bounty of the surrounding waters alongside carefully-sourced seasonal ingredients and produce from the resort’s very own organic garden. Three restaurants provide unique culinary experiences while an overwater bar and underground wine cellar offer ample opportunity for refreshments.
Located directly on the beach, Kashiveli serves breakfast and dinner, playing host to a series of themed ‘market experiences’ (the Asian Street Market, Mediterranean Spice Souk, Passage to India and Churrascaria BBQ) on four nights of the week. The rest of the week sees the restaurant serve up the ‘Gili Culinary Journey’, a tantalizing rotating menu of signature dishes taking guests on a gastronomic adventure through nine regions inspired by the heritage and talent of Gili Lankanfushi’s culinary team.
Open five days a week, By the Sea offers delicious Japanese fusion dishes created with local seafood paired with an extensive sake collection and signature cocktails such as the Wasabi Martini. Imagine the new bento box lunch offering paired with freshly caught sushi and sashimi overlooking a sensational view of the Indian ocean. For a more casual affair, the Overwater Bar’s open kitchen delights guests with an inventive take on international cuisine and laid-back light bites. For special celebrations, a variety of destination dining experiences await, ranging from secluded, lantern-lit feasts to private sunset cruises with Champagne on ice.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces ‘The Deep Blue Prescription’ wellness package
A growing body of evidence indicates that human health, both mental and physical, is intrinsically linked to nature, while many experts now believe blue spaces, such as lakes, rivers and oceans could be even more beneficial than the green spaces celebrated for keeping us calm and grounded. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, an architectural masterpiece hovering above the crystal waters of one of the world’s most enticing oceans, enters 2024 offering a prescriptive package to harness nature’s medicine with special ‘Blue Rate’.
For those experiencing stress, anxiety or simply seeking escape from urban environments, the resort, surrounded by endless Indian Ocean vistas, and designed to embrace the rhythmic energy of ocean waters, is the ultimate destination for a ‘Blue Prescription’. An experience curated to encourage optimum engagement with the deep blue, guests will stay in the iconic ocean pool villas, renowned for their clean sweeping lines and uninterrupted blue vistas. Complete with private sun decks, plunge pools and peppered with organic Bamford amenities, the elliptical satellites provide the perfect ocean cocoon for relaxation and restorative sleep.
From dawn to dusk, days are spent above and below the ocean. Inhaling the morning with sunrise yoga, exhaling with a snorkelling experience designed by legendary ocean explorer and conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau. For qualified divers, resort naturalists will guide underwater exploration, offering healing interactions with mesmerising ecosystems and wildlife encounters with eagle rays and hawksbill turtles.
Practiced in the halo-shaped design-spa hovering over its sparkling lagoon, the resort’s B Balanced treatment with Bamford will be the spa highlight. To nature’s soundtrack of hypnotic ocean rhythms, B Balanced will bring 90 minutes of pure indulgence, dedicated entirely to nurturing wellbeing and bringing the body and mind back to centre. Harnessing the power of botanicals, the treatment can target any hormonal and energy imbalance with attention turning to breathwork, bamboo tapping and gua sha massage.
Guests will take to the big blue by boat to catch a sighting of the ocean’s most serene residents, embracing the healing energy of dancing dolphins, and closing the day with a private dinner aboard the resort yacht. The pinnacle of calm will take place on a private sandbank, surrounded by lapping azure waters, where a private sunset ceremony begins with a mindfulness practice, and closes with a personalised experience of the resort’s Defining Moment. A tribute to the cycle of nature, the signature ritual serenades the sun as it sets on another day, with hypnotic beats of Boduberu drumming and blowing of the Sangu shell.
The ‘Blue Rate’ at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands includes:
- Four nights’ accommodation in an Ocean Pool Villa with daily breakfast at La Locanda
- Floating breakfast ceremony in-villa
- Paddle board experience
- Aqua stretching
- 90-minute B Balanced treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa
- Cities under the sea snorkelling experience
- A tank dive with resort naturalist
- Dolphin cruise
- Sandbank sunset ceremony with mindfulness practice and personalised Defining Moment
- A private dinner on board The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ yacht
- Return transfers by yacht or speedboat.
Price starting from USD 27,360 per person based on two adults sharing and USD 22,110 for single occupancy, including all taxes. Subject to availability from 01 March to 30 November 2024. For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Invites Guests to Spring Festival Celebration
Baa Atoll, Maldives – Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is delighted to announce its vibrant Spring Festival celebration, inviting guests to usher in the Lunar New Year in style. On Friday, 10 February 2024, guests are invited to indulge in a memorable evening of festivities, exquisite dining, and captivating entertainment set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kihavah beach.
The Spring Festival celebration promises an unforgettable experience, with guests invited to gather with their loved ones for a lavish dinner showcasing an array of authentic dishes meticulously crafted by Anantara Kihavah’s skilled chefs. From traditional delicacies to contemporary delights, the sumptuous spread guarantees a gastronomic adventure for the senses.
In addition to culinary delights, guests will be treated to a traditional lion dance and other captivating performances, adding to the festive ambiance. Live music will further enhance the atmosphere, creating an enchanting experience for all in attendance.
The Spring Festival Dinner will commence with cocktails at 6:30 pm, followed by dinner at 7:30 pm. The event will take place on the beach, offering guests the perfect setting to enjoy the festivities against the backdrop of the ocean. Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at USD 295++ per person.
Join Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas as they celebrate the Spring Festival in the enchanting beach setting, promising an evening of culinary delights, cultural experiences, and cherished moments with loved ones.
For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
