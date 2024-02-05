News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli Maldives Hosts Singer-Songwriter Shebani for Exclusive February 2024 Performances
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives the ultimate laid-back tropical paradise, is thrilled to announce the exclusive presence of the talented singer-songwriter Shebani from 17th to 21st February 2024.
On 18th February, Shebani will take the stage at the White Party hosted in the relaxed atmosphere of Chemistry Bar where guests at the resort are in for a treat with her captivating performances. This promises to be a night of music, glamour, and celebration, offering an unforgettable experience for both guests and music enthusiasts.
The excitement continues on February 20th with a special performance by Shebani at the Sunset Cocktails Party. This exclusive event, held on Freshwater Beach, is dedicated to all in-house guests, creating an intimate and magical atmosphere as the sun sets over the pristine surroundings.
“We are delighted to host the incredibly talented Shebani at Sun Siyam Iru Veli. Her soulful melodies and captivating performances are sure to enhance the already magical ambiance of our resort,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager, expressing his enthusiasm for this special occasion.
British singer & songwriter Shébani, having opened stages for renowned artists like Jorja Smith, Liam Payne, and Khalid, is known for her unique blend of soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, and has garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide. Her performances promise to elevate the guest experience at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, offering an extraordinary musical journey in a breathtaking tropical setting.
Racing for a Cause: Sun Siyam Resorts and Maldives Cancer Society’s Colorful 5K Run on World Cancer Day 2024
In a resounding display of unity and compassion, all five Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives participated in a series of impactful events and activities on February 3rd and 4th, 2024 in recognition of World Cancer Day and in collaboration with the Maldives Cancer Society. These inspiring celebrations were crafted to not only raise awareness but also generate crucial funds for cancer initiatives, with a dedicated emphasis on this year’s overarching World Cancer Day theme, “’Close the Care Gap.
Dedicated to making a meaningful difference, the resorts rallied together in support of World Cancer Day, becoming a powerful force against the adversity of this global challenge. The heart of the initiative was a vibrant and emotionally charged 5K running challenge, gracefully tracing the captivating shores of the island as well as nearby local islands such as Dh. Bandidhoo in Dhaalu Atoll. At some of the properties, the event culminated in a euphoric Color Splash Party, symbolizing the joy and hope that accompany collective efforts in the face of a common cause. The diverse participation from different sectors of the local community showcased the unity and commitment toward a common cause.
Sun Siyam Resorts, through its corporate sustainability and social responsibility program, Sun Siyam Cares, is not only committed to raising awareness but also actively contributing to cancer initiatives. The resounding success of this event echoes the dedicated emphasis on this year’s World Cancer Day theme, “Close the Care Gap.” The resorts are not just venues for luxury; they are symbols of solidarity, determination, and a shared commitment to promoting healthy living and fighting cancer. As Sun Siyam Resorts continues to weave sustainability into the fabric of its operations, this recent initiative stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on both guests and the global community.
One of the key components of the event was the opportunity for guests to pledge their support by donating USD 10 towards the cause. The funds raised during the event will go towards supporting the Maldives Cancer Society for their ongoing research and creating cancer awareness activities. Sun Siyam Resorts believes in the power of collective efforts to make a positive impact, and this event serves as a platform for guests and islanders alike to contribute towards the ongoing battle against cancer.
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The Sun Siyam Cares program prioritizes sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, Named One of ’50 Best Discoveries’ by World’s 50 Best Organization
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, proudly joins the distinguished ranks of the “50 Best Discovery.” Launched in 2019 by the experts of the 50 Best Academy, this travel and experience-focused platform highlights top-tier bars, restaurants and hotels worldwide. This prestigious recognition bestowed upon our resort serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional experiences while upholding the highest standards of sustainability.
Sustainability at its Core
Composed of 99% ocean, the Maldives is a world of water with a colourful community of thriving marine life beneath its surface. Protecting the community—in the sea and on land—has been and continues to be a priority for the resort. From using solar energy to power, the property to restoring the surrounding reefs through our coral nurseries, our actions today help secure a better tomorrow.
Culinary Excellence with Seven Restaurants and Bars
Embark on a culinary journey at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, where guests can savour a diverse range of exquisite flavours at the resort’s seven distinctive restaurants and bars. Each venue offers a unique gastronomic experience, promising an unforgettable culinary adventure. Diners can enjoy a rich culinary landscape and travel the world on their palates, whilst feeling confident that every effort has been taken to ensure a focus on the highest quality, seasonal ingredients and with the environment front of mind. Experience the joy of a robust Italian espresso, share conversation over Cantonese tapas, toast to the sunset with a chilled glass of rose.
Architectural Marvel – Masterpiece Villas
Every aspect of the resort’s philosophy and design centres on the notion of totality and the true spirit of the Maldives. The resort’s minimalist circular architecture and the holistic philosophy of wholeness is one that the Maldivian culture and environment supports. The vision behind the resort’s iconic design, led by Kerry Hill Architects, is inspired by natural landscape of the turquoise lagoon and the swirling ocean breezes, embracing the circle of island life, with modern architecture meeting the Maldives. Interior and exterior design is humble, minimalist, and visually lightweight, leaving little impact on its environment and always maximizing views to the horizon and the connection with the elements.
Masters of Crafts Program
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, transcends the ordinary with its innovative approach. The Masters of Crafts program, a distinctive initiative, welcomes chefs, musicians, artists, and various other talents to enrich the property and create bespoke experiences for valued guests. A steadfast commitment to uniqueness guarantees that returning visitors encounter an ever-evolving tapestry of activities and experiences, ensuring a consistently exceptional stay.
Mr. Renato De Oliveira, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are thrilled to be acknowledged among the ’50 Best Discoveries’ by The World’s 50 Best organization. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while upholding the highest standards of sustainability.”
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives goes gourmet with a new look overwater bar, menu, F&B Manager
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, is serving up a series of gourmet additions in time for the New Year. From a delicious new menu for the recently refurbished Overwater Bar to the appointment of F&B Manager Shawwaf Ismail, epicurean adventurers are in for a treat at Gili this season.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé airport. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
The new gourmet offerings have been spearheaded by Gili Lankanfushi’s esteemed Executive Chef Hari Govinderaj.
The Overwater Bar Enjoys a New Look
Occupying an enviable position perched atop the calm turquoise waters of Gili Lankanfushi, the Overwater Bar is one of the island’s signature dining destinations. New for 2024, the bucket-list-worthy restaurant has enjoyed a full refurbishment, featuring the rustic eco chic interiors for which Gili is renowned and an extended outdoor decking area which provides the perfect spot to watch the sunset, cocktail in hand.
Beloved by guests for the opportunity to spot reef sharks and rays drift through the lagoon below as they dine, the all-day-dining spot offers panoramic views across the Indian Ocean. As sunset turns the sky afire, the Overwater Bar becomes the perfect setting for sundowners: delicious cocktails freshly crafted using local flavours and served with light and flavoursome canapés.
A New Menu for the Overwater Bar
The 2024 season sees a brand-new menu for Gili Lankanfushi’s beloved Overwater Bar restaurant, created by Executive Chef Hari and his talented brigade. A fusion of international cuisine, traditional Maldivian dishes and beachside classics, the menu provides the ultimate relaxed yet refined all-day-dining option.
The new offering includes the introduction of a new ‘Gili Grandma’ curry menu, which draws inspiration from cherished family recipes that have been passed down through the generations across different regions in Asia.
“Everyone knows that grandma’s cooking is best, and we wanted to provide our guests with a refined take on the authentic South and East Asian home-style curries that grace the tables of our own chefs, and their families”, commented Chef Hari. “For the Gili Grandma menu, each chef presents their favourite family recipe from back home, which range from Chef Samiu’s Maldivian reef fish curry to a spicy Sri Lankan pumpkin curry by Sri Lanka native, Chef Isuru. Delicious!”
Elsewhere on the menu, a selection of inventive salads and healthy soups provide the perfect lunchtime pick for breezy beach days, featuring home grown ingredients from Gili’s very own organic garden. Meanwhile, lovers of international cuisine can travel the globe from their dining table with Indonesian nasi goreng, locally caught reef fish sashimi, teriyaki chicken and more. For those in search of a laid-back bite, a delicious pizza and ‘Gili Breads’ sandwich menu is sure to delight, while a delectable dessert offering including homemade ice cream and indulgent treats such as Gili’s famous hot chocolate lava cake is the ideal way to finish up the meal.
Alongside the all-day-dining offering, guests can also book an unforgettable ‘Seafood Under the Stars’ dining experience at the Overwater Bar. The perfect pick for honeymooners, a special anniversary or a birthday dinner, diners will enjoy a four-course tasting menu crafted with freshly caught local seafood, as they sip on some sparkling and spot the constellations above.
The Seafood Under the Stars dining experience at the Overwater Bar is available to book for $220 per person.
Shawwaf Ismail Appointed New F&B Manager
Gili Lankanfushi has announced the appointment of Shawwaf Ismail as the resort’s F&B manager.
Leading the F&B management and managing a team of over 30 staff alongside Executive Chef Hari who oversees the culinary vision at Gili, Shawwaf will oversee day-to-day operations across the island’s numerous restaurants and bars.
Returning ‘home’ to Gili after four years spent in various managerial positions at several of the Maldives’ finest luxury resorts including Milaidhoo, LUX* and Fushifaru, Shawwaf brings a wealth of experience back to the island.
Commenting on his appointment, Shawwaf said: “Gili Lankanfushi has played a crucial role in my professional journey, guiding me from a line-level position to a managerial post during my previous seven-year employment here. Returning to Gili as part of the senior management team is particularly rewarding, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to talent development. My dedication goes beyond professional growth; I am committed to nurturing our staff by providing motivation, fostering development, and ensuring their overall happiness. Looking ahead, my objective is to play a pivotal role in the continuous success of Gili Lankanfushi and provide guests with unparalleled experiences on island, while naturally giving the utmost attention to the needs of our resort team.”
Gastronomy at Gili Lankanfushi
Gili Lankanfushi’s gastronomic vision harnesses the bounty of the surrounding waters alongside carefully-sourced seasonal ingredients and produce from the resort’s very own organic garden. Three restaurants provide unique culinary experiences while an overwater bar and underground wine cellar offer ample opportunity for refreshments.
Located directly on the beach, Kashiveli serves breakfast and dinner, playing host to a series of themed ‘market experiences’ (the Asian Street Market, Mediterranean Spice Souk, Passage to India and Churrascaria BBQ) on four nights of the week. The rest of the week sees the restaurant serve up the ‘Gili Culinary Journey’, a tantalizing rotating menu of signature dishes taking guests on a gastronomic adventure through nine regions inspired by the heritage and talent of Gili Lankanfushi’s culinary team.
Open five days a week, By the Sea offers delicious Japanese fusion dishes created with local seafood paired with an extensive sake collection and signature cocktails such as the Wasabi Martini. Imagine the new bento box lunch offering paired with freshly caught sushi and sashimi overlooking a sensational view of the Indian ocean. For a more casual affair, the Overwater Bar’s open kitchen delights guests with an inventive take on international cuisine and laid-back light bites. For special celebrations, a variety of destination dining experiences await, ranging from secluded, lantern-lit feasts to private sunset cruises with Champagne on ice.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,070/$1,440, based on two adults sharing a Villa with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
