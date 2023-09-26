News
Vakkaru Maldives expands offering of luxury accommodation with launch of new Three, Four Bedroom Beach Pool Residence
Vakkaru Maldives continues to enhance its offerings by adding a new flexible-type Beach Pool Residence to the resort’s collection of luxury accommodations, making it more sought after than ever by luxury travellers seeking an elevated beach getaway.
Now available to book for stays from 1 December 2023 onwards, the adjoining Three and Four Bedroom Beach Pool Residence can be adapted to guests’ preferences, and offers flexibility for parties that require privacy whilst having a communal gathering space, making it perfect for families, several couples or groups of friends travelling together.
Surrounded by lush foliage and elegantly designed in keeping with the natural elements, the new Beach Pool Residence provides luxurious and spacious indoor-outdoor living spaces, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a private sundeck and pool, with unparalleled views of the private beach and ocean beyond.
When booked as a three-bedroom residence, the whole space extends over 450sqm and can comfortably accommodate up to six adults and three children. The main residence is centred around a newly enhanced two-bedroom entity with a large 42sqm swimming pool and a spacious terrace with an outdoor gazebo. The third bedroom is in the Beach Villa with Plunge Pool adjacent to the main residence, and also home to a 12sqm whirlpool. Providing the perfect blend of privacy and flexibility, each of the three bedrooms has an ensuite bathroom, outdoor shower and private terrace with direct beach access.
Spanning 570sqm, the Four Bedroom Beach Pool Residence is the largest residence on the island and can accommodate up to eight adults and four children. Also centred around the newly enhanced Two Bedroom Beach Pool Residence, it is adjoined by two one-bedroom Beach Villas with Plunge Pool on each side. The Four Bedroom Beach Pool Residence enables guests to revel in the freedom of their own individual spaces whilst enjoying a vibrant gathering area in a spectacular beachfront setting.
Vakkaru Maldives’ new Beach Pool Residence is available for stays from 1 December 2023 and rates start from US$9,600 per night for three-bedrooms and US$12,500 per night for four-bedrooms. To make a reservation, please contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com
News
Hideaway Beach Resort shines as Maldives’ most picturesque resort at TTM Awards 2023
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced its momentous victory in the 7th edition of the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards.
At the grand TTM Maldives 2023 Gala, Hideaway was honoured with the prestigious “Most Picturesque Resort” award, a testament to its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury amidst its breathtaking natural surroundings to give guests the ‘True Maldivian Luxury Experience’ at its relatively untouched location in north Maldives.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa winning the “Most Picturesque Resort” award reaffirms its position as a world-class destination that harmoniously blends luxury, natural beauty, and unmatched hospitality. Located in the stunning Haa Alifu Atoll in north Maldives, the resort is renowned for its unspoiled white-sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters of varying degrees of blue, and lush-green tropical landscapes – truly an untouched beauty!
The resort also stands as a testament to nature’s unspoiled grandeur. Unlike the bustling resorts in the central Maldives, this secluded paradise up in the north boasts a unique charm, where the competition for the best diving and excursion spots is refreshingly scarce. As a result, Hideaway emerges as not only a breathtaking island retreat but also an underwater haven of unparalleled picturesque wonder. Here, the true essence of tropical luxury unfolds both above and below the surface, promising an experience that transcends imagination.
This award also affirms the resort’s concept of offering a castaway experience with relatively a smaller number of villas in a large island, thus resulting in unparalleled space and privacy for each and every guest.
“Hideaway’s unwavering dedication to providing guests with an exceptional experience that combines luxury, nature, and serenity in the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives is the secret sauce to its success over the years,” the resort’s Commercial Director Abdulla Nabeel said.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has consistently set the bar for excellence in the Maldivian hospitality industry – especially as locally owned and operated resort. The resort’s luxurious villas & residences, overwater and beachfront accommodations, award-winning restaurants, a wide array of recreational activities, and the inclusion of exclusive novel experiences such as its 5-hole putting green and floating aqua park have made it a sought-after destination for travellers seeking an idyllic tropical getaway.
Basking in the glory of its prestigious “Most Picturesque Resort” award, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa proudly epitomises the breathtaking natural beauty that defines the Maldives. At Hideaway, every vista is a living postcard, a captivating testament to the paradise that surrounds the island. In addition to this stunning backdrop, the resort embodies the warm and gracious hospitality that the Maldives is celebrated for across the globe, ensuring that the Hideaway guests experience not just a destination but a true journey into the heart of tropical luxury.
For more information about Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa and to book your dream Maldivian vacation, please click here.
Culture
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island launches Maldivian Cultural Village
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the launch of Nerulhu Auah, a cultural village dedicated to showcasing the Maldivian way of life. Located in the heart of Rangali Island, Nerulhu Auah offers an immersive experience for guests that honors the heritage and customs of the Maldivian people.
Nerulhu Auah features a variety of traditional Maldivian buildings in a local island. Guests can learn about Maldivian history and culture through interactive exhibits and demonstrations. They can also try their hand at traditional Maldivian crafts, such as weaving and wood carving.
The launch of Nerulhu Auah is part of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s commitment to providing its guests with an authentic Maldivian experience. The resort hopes that the village will help guests to learn more about the Maldivian culture and to appreciate the beauty of the Maldivian way of life.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is a five-star luxury resort located in the South Ari Atoll of the Maldives. The resort is known for its stunning overwater villas, its world-class restaurants and bars, and its unique experiences, such as Ithaa Undersea Restaurant and The Muraka, the world’s first underwater hotel villa.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is also committed to sustainability and environmental protection. The resort has a number of initiatives in place to reduce its environmental impact, including a solar power system, a rainwater harvesting system, and a marine conservation program.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is the perfect destination for travelers who are looking for a luxurious and sustainable vacation experience in the Maldives.
Family
Enchanting festive journey: JW Marriott Maldives Resort unveils magical lineup of events for whole family
This festive season, the luxury private island of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is set to be transformed to a land of magic with three weeks of celebrations. From December 20 to January 10, guests of all ages are invited to step into a world of wonder where exquisite dining experiences, world-class live performances, and a specially curated kids club programme await, promising endless memorable moments with loved ones that will last a lifetime.
Magical Christmas Celebrations
Guests are invited to indulge their senses with exceptional culinary events to celebrate Christmas. On December 24, gather for a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner where families and friends can celebrate the special occasion, surrounded by azure waters and the ultimate in tranquility and wonder, as the night sky is lit by spectacular magic and fire performances.
Christmas Day begins with Santa’s Breakfast, a lavish Christmas buffet featuring live cooking stations, imbued with the spirit of the season. The celebrations continue for the ‘Tales of Turkey’ Christmas lunch, where guests can bond over tender turkey and traditional festive favourites surrounded by the warmth of the season. ‘Butcher’s Hook’ ends the evening with a spectacular spread of succulent wagyu steaks served with luxurious festive accompaniments such as caviar, truffles, and responsibly sourced foie gras.
Children can truly immerse themselves in the spirit of Christmas with themed activities at the Little Griffins Kids Club, including Gingerbread Men Decorating, Christmas Camouflage, and a Hunt for Santa that is followed by cheerful gift giving and a chance to take a photo with the big man himself.
Those celebrating Orthodox Christmas on January 6 will also be presented with specially crafted festive menus and elegant entertainment in a poolside setting with vibrant views of the sunset.
Sumptuous Culinary Events
The culinary highlights continue throughout the festive season with a series of special events, complemented by themed menus, and live entertainment. Guests will be dazzled by melodic tunes of a live band, soulful serenades of a saxophonist, and electrifying beats of a DJ.
An evening of extravagance awaits on the beach with ‘A Fishermen Night with Lobster and Bubbly’, where diners can savour expertly grilled lobster that is personally selected from the live tank, paired with a glass of bubbles, as they dine against the backdrop of scenic sunset views.
For a zero-kilometre dining experience, guests can take a seat at the ‘Harvest Table by JW Garden’ where chefs will showcase artfully crafted dishes prepared with the freshest seasonal produce from the resort’s JW Garden. Those seeking flavours from the East can delight in vibrant flavours during ‘Treetop Thai Nights’, as mouthwatering Thai dishes are served among the treetop location of Kaashi. For an elegant evening under the stars, ‘Tokyo’ showcases a menu of the finest Japanese and East Asian dishes, meticulously crafted with authentic flavours.
1001 Nights New Year’s Eve Gala
Inspired by the wonder and magic of A Thousand and One Nights, the New Year’s Eve celebrations promise an evening of enchantment where all one’s wishes come true. Guests can welcome 2024 in spectacular fashion with a culinary journey through Arabia, marvelling at Middle Eastern rhythms and spellbinding performances starring favourite characters from the legendary tale.
Festive Fun for Little Ones
Junior travellers are treated to a season of wonder at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with the Family by JW Little Griffins Kids Club’s jam-packed calendar of festive-themed events for children. Each day brings a new programme of joy-filled activities, from making Christmas Stone Art and Snowmen on the Beach to Rudolph’s Aqua Aerobics and tackling the North Pole Obstacle Course. Festive discos, movie nights and pillow fights keep the fun going into the evening, capturing the attention of little ones throughout the festive season.
Travellers who wish to plan their festive holiday in advance can make the most of the resort’s Festive Early Bird Deal. Available to book until October 15, the deal offers up to 10% off the room rate, a one-time floating breakfast for two, daily breakfasts at the all-day dining restaurant, and gala dinners for two on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
To view the complete lineup of festive events and kids club programme, please click here. For further information and reservations, please visit: jwmarriottmaldives.com.
Trending
