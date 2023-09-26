Discover Paradise with exclusive day-use package of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced its momentous victory in the 7th edition of the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards.

At the grand TTM Maldives 2023 Gala, Hideaway was honoured with the prestigious “Most Picturesque Resort” award, a testament to its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury amidst its breathtaking natural surroundings to give guests the ‘True Maldivian Luxury Experience’ at its relatively untouched location in north Maldives.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa winning the “Most Picturesque Resort” award reaffirms its position as a world-class destination that harmoniously blends luxury, natural beauty, and unmatched hospitality. Located in the stunning Haa Alifu Atoll in north Maldives, the resort is renowned for its unspoiled white-sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters of varying degrees of blue, and lush-green tropical landscapes – truly an untouched beauty!

The resort also stands as a testament to nature’s unspoiled grandeur. Unlike the bustling resorts in the central Maldives, this secluded paradise up in the north boasts a unique charm, where the competition for the best diving and excursion spots is refreshingly scarce. As a result, Hideaway emerges as not only a breathtaking island retreat but also an underwater haven of unparalleled picturesque wonder. Here, the true essence of tropical luxury unfolds both above and below the surface, promising an experience that transcends imagination.

This award also affirms the resort’s concept of offering a castaway experience with relatively a smaller number of villas in a large island, thus resulting in unparalleled space and privacy for each and every guest.

“Hideaway’s unwavering dedication to providing guests with an exceptional experience that combines luxury, nature, and serenity in the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives is the secret sauce to its success over the years,” the resort’s Commercial Director Abdulla Nabeel said.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has consistently set the bar for excellence in the Maldivian hospitality industry – especially as locally owned and operated resort. The resort’s luxurious villas & residences, overwater and beachfront accommodations, award-winning restaurants, a wide array of recreational activities, and the inclusion of exclusive novel experiences such as its 5-hole putting green and floating aqua park have made it a sought-after destination for travellers seeking an idyllic tropical getaway.

Basking in the glory of its prestigious “Most Picturesque Resort” award, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa proudly epitomises the breathtaking natural beauty that defines the Maldives. At Hideaway, every vista is a living postcard, a captivating testament to the paradise that surrounds the island. In addition to this stunning backdrop, the resort embodies the warm and gracious hospitality that the Maldives is celebrated for across the globe, ensuring that the Hideaway guests experience not just a destination but a true journey into the heart of tropical luxury.

