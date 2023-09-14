Places To Go
Exploring the natural paradise: Baros Maldives – where flora, fauna, and beauty converge
Nestled amidst the azure waters of the Indian Ocean lies a true gem of nature’s perfection – Baros Maldives. This enchanting island is not just a luxury destination; it’s a testament to the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. With its rich tapestry of flora and fauna, including towering palms that have stood sentinel for generations and exotic plants intertwining with indigenous species, Baros Maldives stands as a living testament to the beauty and diversity of the natural world.
A Botanical Haven
Imagine setting foot on an island where you are immediately enveloped in a lush, vibrant embrace of greenery. Baros Maldives is no less than a botanical haven, where every step you take leads you deeper into a world of verdant beauty. The towering palms, with their outstretched fronds that seem to touch the sky, have been an integral part of the island’s landscape for countless years. Their presence not only provides shade and a sense of serenity but also connects visitors to the island’s storied past.
Nature’s Artistry
As you walk along the pathways that wind through the island, you’ll find yourself immersed in a symphony of colors and fragrances. The exotic plants that have found their home here have woven a tapestry of nature’s artistry, showcasing the stunning diversity of plant life that thrives in this unique ecosystem. But what truly sets Baros Maldives apart is its commitment to preserving and showcasing local flora. The blending of indigenous species with exotic counterparts creates a harmonious fusion that’s as awe-inspiring as it is delicate.
A Tranquil Retreat
Baros Maldives offers more than just a feast for the eyes – it’s a place of respite and rejuvenation for the soul. The island’s lush foliage acts as a soothing balm for the senses, inviting visitors to take leisurely strolls and enjoy moments of introspection. Whether you’re sipping your morning coffee amidst the greenery or taking an evening walk along the beach, you’ll find that nature’s embrace is an essential part of the Baros experience.
A Living Symphony
Baros Maldives is not just an island; it’s a living symphony composed of the delicate interplay between flora, fauna, and human endeavor. The island’s commitment to environmental conservation is a testament to the understanding that the preservation of its natural treasures is a responsibility shared by all who visit and inhabit this paradise. The lush landscapes are not just a backdrop; they’re an integral part of the story that Baros Maldives tells to every guest.
Baros Maldives stands as a testament to the fact that true luxury is not just about opulent accommodations and fine dining – it’s about the luxury of being in sync with nature. From the towering palms that have witnessed generations pass by to the meticulously nurtured indigenous plants, every corner of this island whispers tales of coexistence and harmony. As you take a leisurely walk through this botanical garden paradise, you’re not just witnessing beauty – you’re becoming a part of it. Baros Maldives is a reminder that the world’s most exquisite luxury is the embrace of nature itself.
Offers
Experience idyllic Maldives getaway at JA Manafaru
If you’re dreaming of an island escape, the Maldives should be on your radar.
Famous all over the world as a perfect getaway for couples and families, it’s not hard to see why the Maldives has such a prestigious reputation.
And, situated at the northernmost part of this archipelago, barefoot luxury resort JA Manafaru is the ideal home base, featuring sandy beaches, exquisite marine life and spectacular views of the Indian Ocean.
Beach-lovers will be spoilt for choice here with island villas, including beach villas, over-water villas and luxurious two and three-bedroom residences, all featuring secluded private pools in walled gardens.
Wherever you choose to stay, you’ll get to listen to the ocean as you sleep and soak in stunning seascape vistas.
Spending quality time with your other half?
Treat your sweetheart to a candlelit beach dinner under the stars or, if you’re an adventurous duo, you can try out a night snorkel or scuba dive.
Foodies can try out Indian Ocean-inspired cuisine, as well as a wide selection of international flavours. Think traditional Maldivian, Indian, Asian and Arabic cuisine from six dining venues.
For other international offerings, get your fix at the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, the dedicated beach grill outlet, the infinity pool bar or the forest oasis pool specialising in European cuisine.
Grape connoisseurs, be sure to dine at The Cellar, available for reservation only. This secret grape cellar is the oldest in the Maldives and buried below the sea-line in the coral island. It’s made from Indonesian Volcanic rock to ensure the perfect atmosphere and temperature for preserving some of the world’s finest grape.
It’s not just the vast selection of grape, either. During an evening here, you can expect tailored menus prepared exclusively for you by The Cellar’s Executive Chef.
Excited to experience the Maldives through the lens of JA Manafaru? Book your escape now for a chance to enjoy a stay with privacy and intimacy, topped with unrivalled natural beauty.
Action
Experience thrills and relaxation at surfer’s paradise Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and located in the heart of a surfer’s paradise, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers guests an exclusive and thrilling experience. The resort offers a range of accommodation options, from bungalow rooms to luxurious suites, all boasting stunning ocean views. With a variety of dining options, a spa, outdoor pool, and fitness centre, this tropical island resort is the perfect destination for those seeking both activity and lavish relaxation.
For adrenaline junkies, there are plenty of activities to keep you occupied. Jet ski across the water, glide over the waves while water skiing or windsurfing, or embark on a catamaran ride. If you prefer to dip below the surface, sign up for a diving course at the resort’s dive centre, or simply enjoy some leisurely snorkelling. And for those looking to unwind, indulge in a soothing foot massage followed by a pedicure, or venture into the open sea for some calm fishing or dolphin watching.
After a day filled with adventure, retire to your well-appointed room and soak up the tranquility of this beautiful island. With stunning over-water suites, couples’ spa treatments, sunset cruises, and private dinners on the white sand beach, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has everything you need for a romantic and memorable vacation.
But that’s not all. The resort is also home to the world-famous surf spot, Pasta Point. Named after an Italian bistro that was once located in the same area, this surf spot is a dream destination for surf enthusiasts across the globe. Known for its consistent wave production, typically 4-6 feet in height, it’s no wonder that this spot is described as the “wave-machine” of the North Malé Atoll.
When you’re ready to refuel, the resort’s dining options will not disappoint. From all-you-can-eat buffets to a la carte menus, there is something for everyone. And with the anticipation of an exhilarating 25-minute speedboat ride to an island 13 km away from Malé, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives promises a delightful holiday, packed with a tropical punch.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is a beautiful island resort that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re seeking thrilling adventures, luxurious relaxation, or both, this resort promises to deliver a memorable and unforgettable vacation experience.
Action
Diving with tiger sharks in Fuvahmulah: a thrilling experience
Diving with tiger sharks in Fuvahmulah is an unforgettable experience that every adrenaline junkie should add to their bucket list. Located in the southern Maldives, Fuvahmulah is getting popular with divers as one of the best places in the world to dive with tiger sharks.
Diving spot popularly known as the tiger zoo is located just next the island’s harbour. As soon as we descended into the depths of about 10 metres above the reef top, we could see the majestic tiger sharks swimming gracefully in the distance. Our experienced dive guide carefully led us closer to the sharks, ensuring that we stayed safe at all times.
The first thing that struck me was the size of the sharks. They were much larger than I had expected, with some of them reaching up to 15 feet in length. Despite their intimidating appearance, they were surprisingly gentle and didn’t seem to be bothered by our presence.
As we followed the sharks, they seemed to be curious about us and came closer to investigate. We were able to get up close and personal with these incredible creatures, watching them swim effortlessly through the water. It was an amazing feeling to be so close to such powerful animals in their natural habitat.
One of the highlights of the dive was when we came across a group of sharks feeding on a school of fish. It was a truly incredible sight to see these predators in action, with the sharks diving down to catch their prey. Despite the intensity of the situation, we were able to observe the sharks from a safe distance, without disturbing their natural behavior.
Overall, diving with tiger sharks in Fuvahmulah was a thrilling and unforgettable experience. It’s not for the faint of heart, but for those who are looking for a unique and exciting adventure, it’s well worth it. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting out, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.
In addition to the tiger sharks, there are also many other dive sites around the island with a wide variety of other marine life to be seen, including colourful coral reefs, oceanic mantas, thresher sharks, mola molas. From colorful coral reefs to schools of tropical fish, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. In addition to the incredible marine life, Fuvahmulah also boasts beautiful beaches and lush vegetation.
Fuvahmulah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a unique and unforgettable experience in the Maldives. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or just looking to relax and unwind, there’s something for everyone in this beautiful island paradise.
Daily flights are available from Velana International Airport to Fuvahmulah and there are wide range of accommodation options available including full service hotels and guesthouses.
Photos by Ahmed Inah, Pelagic Divers Fuvahmulah. Pelagic Divers is a PADI 5* dive center offering daily diving excursions around Fuvahmulah. Visit www.pelagicdiversfuvahmulah.com to explore more.
