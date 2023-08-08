Events
Exploring the cosmos: A culinary journey with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island
Imagine sitting down to an exclusive dinner at one of the most luxurious and breathtaking resorts in the Maldives, surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and a sense of tranquility that only a paradise like COMO Cocoa Island can provide. Now, add to that the presence of a remarkable individual who has ventured beyond our planet’s atmosphere, pioneering not only in space exploration but also in breaking barriers for her homeland and gender. This captivating scenario became a reality as I had the privilege of attending an extraordinary space-themed dinner with none other than citizen astronaut Sara Sabry.
Sara Sabry’s journey to becoming a citizen astronaut is nothing short of inspiring. A young and accomplished engineer, Sabry has dedicated her life to pushing the boundaries of human potential and advocating for increased accessibility and diversity within the space industry. Her accolades speak volumes – she proudly holds the titles of being the first Egyptian astronaut, the first Arab woman in space, and the first woman from the African continent to venture into the cosmos.
As the sun dipped below the horizon and the stars began to twinkle in the velvety night sky, a sense of anticipation filled the air. The exclusive dinner, designed by Executive Chef Kadek to celebrate Sara Sabry’s remarkable achievements, was no ordinary culinary experience. It was a symphony of flavors, each course meticulously crafted to represent the five great elements of matter – Ether, Water, Air, Earth, and Fire.
The journey commenced with the Ether course, aptly named “Black Hole.” A canvas of black ink aioli adorned with crispy black brioche and an array of assorted fritters welcomed our palates. The presentation was reminiscent of the mysterious allure of a black hole, drawing us into a realm of culinary wonder.
Transitioning to the Water course, “Hydrosphere” emerged as a delicate broth infused with umami, cradling poached local lobster and accompanied by crispy kelp and dancing bonito. This course celebrated the beauty and vitality of our planet’s oceans, a fitting tribute to the life-sustaining element that covers more than 70% of the Earth’s surface.
The Air course, aptly named “Aurora,” followed suit, offering a delectable flatbread adorned with dehydrated nuts and seeds, accompanied by a velvety chickpea hummus and a crunchy cauliflower salad. This course encapsulated the ethereal nature of Earth’s atmosphere, with flavors that seemed to dance on the taste buds like the elusive Northern Lights.
“Earth” was the theme of the fourth course, affectionately known as “Meteor.” Free-range chicken ravioli delicately enveloped an egg yolk, bathing in an exotic mushroom sauce with a drizzle of chicken jus and a shower of shaved parmesan. This course paid homage to the solid foundation of our world, with each bite offering a harmonious blend of textures and flavors.
As the dinner progressed, the final course, “Fire,” aptly named “Flare,” set our taste buds alight. An almond sponge and passionfruit ice cream lay beneath a dramatic dome of fiery meringue. The dessert not only satisfied the senses but also symbolized the intense energy and warmth radiating from celestial bodies and stars in the universe.
Complementing each course were cocktails and mocktails that seamlessly wove the theme of space and the cosmos into every sip. From ethereal galaxy-inspired concoctions to sparkling celestial mocktails, each beverage further immersed us in the enchanting world of space exploration.
Beyond the remarkable culinary journey, the evening was a unique opportunity to engage with Sara Sabry herself. As she regaled us with tales of her adventures in space, her passion for promoting inclusivity and diversity within the space industry shone through. Her unwavering dedication to breaking down barriers and inspiring the next generation of astronauts, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds, left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to share the evening.
The exclusive space-themed dinner with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that transcended the boundaries of gastronomy and storytelling. It was a celebration of human achievement, a tribute to the elements that shape our world, and a testament to the power of inspiration. As the night concluded and we bid farewell to the shimmering stars above, the echoes of Sara Sabry’s remarkable journey lingered on, igniting a spark within each of us to reach for the stars, both in our aspirations and our culinary adventures. The event was also curated by Christina Korp, the founder of Space for a Better World. Korp is a passionate advocate for using space technology to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, and she saw this dinner as an opportunity to inspire guests to think about the future of space exploration and its potential impact on society.
Business
Excitement peaks as first winners of ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion announced; more thrills to unfold
The air was charged with anticipation as the first live draw of the ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion took place on July 23. In a thrilling event witnessed live by thousands of eager viewers, Charged, in collaboration with Benelli Maldives and Lotus Bike Shop, revealed the names of the first lucky winners!
The highlight of the first draw was the announcement of our grand prize winner who will be riding away in style on a brand-new Benelli 180s motorbike! Congratulations to Mohamed Adam, who can now embrace the freedom of the open road on this cutting-edge motorcycle, courtesy of Charged, Benelli Maldives, and Lotus Bike Shop!
But the excitement didn’t stop there! Two more winners were gleefully declared as they received exclusive Charged-branded helmets. These stylish helmets not only represent safety but also embody the spirit of adventure and thrill that comes with every sip of Charged caffeinated beverage. Three more lucky individuals also won Charged drink cases in the draw, to keep them invigorated and ready to seize every opportunity that comes their way!
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion, which kicked off with a star-studded launch event on June 23, is now in full swing, and there’s never been a better time to try your luck! The exhilaration of winning incredible prizes, like more Benelli motorbikes, helmets, and drink cases, is within your reach. With several more draws to come, including those on August 5 and 19, and September 2 and 16, the odds of winning have never been more inviting.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience the ultimate rush and stand a chance to win big. Participating is easy – simply grab your favourite Charged caffeinated beverage, ask for a scratch card, and send the hidden code on the scratch card to 2626 via SMS. Who knows, you might be the next name to light up the screen as a proud winner in our upcoming draws on August 5 and 19, and September 2 and 16 – all taking place live at 9:30pm on the nation’s favourite channel, Television Maldives (TVM).
Charged, a ground-breaking addition to Coca-Cola Maldives’ beverage portfolio, is available in 250 ml, in 100% recyclable aluminium cans, in line with our packaging strategy to use 100% recyclable packaging material. The caffeinated beverage is now widely available at major retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes throughout the Maldives.
For more information and latest updates on Charged and the consumer promotion, follow @ChargedMaldives on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Business
Mixologist to launch Da Vinci Flavour Genius initiative in Maldives
A mixologist from Da Vinci will be visiting the Maldives from 2nd to 10th August to host a series of beverage concoctions demonstrations and impart training to F&B managers, mixologists and bar tenders currently working in Maldives’ resorts.
The event will be hosted in association with Bestbuy Maldives (BBM).
‘Da Vinci – Gourmet Flavour Genius,’ is part of Kerry Ingredients Ltd., and is present in over 29 countries worldwide and engages over 900 flavourists and scientists to create the brands formulas and concoctions. Da Vinci is known for its classic syrups, flavours concentrate, true-to-fruit syrups, sauces, fruit mixes, beverage powder mixes and beverage bases, etc. Da Vinci’s classic range of flavoured syrups is known worldwide for its taste and authenticity.
Da Vinci gourmet crafts the perfect beverage solutions for beverage artists by understanding their operational constraints, who are their target consumers and what are the trends of the future that will equip them for sustainable growth. As the largest syrup making company in the world, Da Vinci’s leverage on proprietary technologies and natural extracts, flavours and taste functionality are unmatched.
Da Vinci’s mixologist visit to Maldives will further strengthen its brand presence in the country, imparting knowledge to F&B professionals and empowering them with a new set of ongoing trends worldwide in beverage and flavours industry. This in turn will enable them to serve their guests’ tantalising taste buds with delicious savoury and soothing new flavours.
Business
Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. named Wellness Partner for Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2023
Hotelier Maldives, the leading tourism and hospitality publication in Maldives, today announced the signing of Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd., a vibrant and rapidly expanding wellness company in Indian Ocean, as the official Wellness Partner for the Hotelier Maldives General Managers (GM) Forum 2023, set to take place on October 19 at Bandos Maldives.
The GM Forum, since its inauguration in 2016, has been a dedicated platform for over 100 general managers and hoteliers to gather, discuss industry-related problems, exchange ideas, and propose solutions. Now in its seventh edition, the theme for this year’s forum is “Innovation and Technology for Sustainability”. This theme reflects the rise in new technologies, the fast-paced changes in the world, and the increasing number of eco-conscious travellers. It also aligns with the ‘Tourism for Good’ concept, emphasising the role of the hospitality industry in promoting sustainable practices.
Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. is deeply committed to sustainable operations and aligns perfectly with the theme of this year’s forum. Sustainability is at the core of their business philosophy, and they have taken significant strides to implement eco-friendly practices throughout their operations. From using locally sourced, organic ingredients in their wellness treatments to implementing energy-efficient measures in their spa facilities, Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. strives to reduce its environmental footprint and promote responsible tourism.
“As sustainability is the core philosophy of our company, we are delighted to be chosen as the Wellness Partner for the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2023. We firmly believe that promoting sustainability not only benefits the environment but also enhances the well-being of individuals and communities,” Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd., said. “This year’s GM Forum theme on sustainability aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering world-class wellness experiences in harmony with nature. The Maldives, known for its breath-taking beauty and serene surroundings, provides us with an ideal backdrop to showcase our bespoke wellness offerings. Our team is dedicated to showcasing these bespoke wellness experiences to all attendees.”
As the Wellness Partner, Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. will showcase a range of wellness experiences and activities, designed to enhance relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being. These world-class spa and wellness offerings will also incorporate sustainable elements, promoting mindfulness and encouraging participants to connect with nature while fostering an appreciation for the Maldives’ stunning environment.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, added, “We are delighted to have Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. as the Wellness Partner for this year’s edition of the GM Forum. Their dedication to sustainable operations and wellness offerings aligns with our vision of promoting sustainable practices within the hospitality sector. We believe that their participation will add tremendous value to our attendees and further enhance this year’s theme.”
Since its inauguration in 2016, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum has become one of the leading hospitality events in the Maldives. It is the only event in the country dedicated to hotel and resort general managers. The annual forum provides a platform for over 100 general managers and hoteliers to gather, discuss industry-related problems, exchange ideas, and propose solutions.
For more information, please visit www.hoteliermaldives.com/gmforum. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact sales@hoteliermaldives.com.
Atmosphere Wellness Pvt. Ltd. runs ELE|NA, an award-winning global spa and wellness brand. ELE|NA is an acronym for Elements of Nature, which refers to the five elemental forces of nature – Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water, helps in healing as these energies flow all around and within every individual.
Offering bespoke wellness journeys under the “Wellness Your Way” programme, itineraries are designed specifically for the guests’ individual needs, highlighting holistic treatments, alternative health therapies, and gourmet plant-based cuisine throughout the all-inclusive vacation.
At ELE|NA, guests embark on a holistic journey of wellness, healing, and relaxation, feeling rejuvenated and refreshed as a result of life-changing experiences, where local healing traditions are combined with international beauty and spa treatments to provide a one-of-a-kind experience.
For more information, please visit www.ele-na.com or connect with us on salesandmarketing@ele-na.com.
