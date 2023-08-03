News
Amari Raaya Maldives’ opening offer: 40% off, free seaplane transfers, and more
Amari Raaya Maldives, the Maldives’ newest luxury destination resort, welcomed its first guests on August 1. In celebration, Amari Raaya Maldives has announced an exclusive opening offer for guests to be some of the first to experience this un-touched island haven, with 40% off room rates, complimentary seaplane transfers for two, a 30-minute private photo shoot, and a memorable group sunset cruise.
The brand-new resort is located on one of the largest natural islands in Raa Atoll – easily accessible just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport. Amari Raaya has been sympathetically designed with much of the lush forest and exquisite natural beauty preserved.
This large island, with its natural greenery and wide range of activities and experiences, presents quite a different option to the ‘typical’ Maldives experiences and, whilst romantic experiences are aplenty, also works well for families and groups. There is much to explore, activities such as diving with the certified PADI instructors to spot the local sea turtles – or swimming with whale sharks, paddle-boarding, jet-skiing or kayaking on the azure blue waters. Extra special experiences are also on offer such as welcoming sundown from atop a canopy of palms or dining on a private corner of the beach.
Couples, families or friends can enjoy spectacular dining, exciting activities and unobstructed ocean views from 187 beach and ocean villas – which each offer direct access to the beach or ocean.
Explore untouched nature
Guests looking to escape the world and relish exquisite natural beauty should look no further. Situated on one of the largest natural islands in Raa Atoll, at 390,000 square metres (39 hectares), Amari Raaya has been sympathetically designed with much of the lush forest reserved for guest enjoyment, including a natural mangrove with forest trails for walking, and sky-high watchtower views to enjoy. Interwoven into the experience is the fictional story of Seb, a portrait artist who was shipwrecked on the island and who has inspired the resort’s concept. Discover the remnants of his castaway story, including his art studio, ship and watchtowers converted to private dining and star-gazing venues.
For families
Not just for couples, Amari Raaya Maldives offers comprehensive facilities for young children and teenagers, from sports to play areas. The kids’ club offers fun for all ages – younger children can enjoy arts and crafts whilst older children can venture out armed with a map and compass in search of puzzles, art and treasure. Families and groups can opt for a Family Beach or Family Beach Pool Villa, a unique accommodation style, offering two-interconnected villas and a shared private outdoor living space for quality time together.
For activity hunters and thrill seekers
The local reef is home to an abundance of ocean life including sea turtles, and in season the famous bioluminescent plankton. Venture into the deep blue Indian Ocean and dive with the onsite certified PADI instructors – spot the local sea turtles, or enjoy fun-filled water activities. Alternatively, guests can try archery, zip lines, mini-golf, paddle tennis, badminton, or take a dip in the two stunning pools.
For romance and relaxation
Romance knows no bounds at Amari Raaya Maldives. Start the day with one of the Maldives’ most iconic experiences – a floating breakfast served in your very own private pool. Relax in the sumptuous Maai Spa, offering unique, personalised treatments inspired by Thai traditions. Later, enjoy a candlelit dinner on the beach surrounded by fresh flower petals as the sun sets beyond the ocean. Alternatively, dine beneath the island’s lush forest canopy, with twinkling lights providing an atmosphere of true romance.
For foodies
Guests will be in gastronomy heaven with seven dining options serving up vibrant flavours, combining Thai, Asian, Maldivian and International cuisine. Each dining destination offers something special, from bustling hawker food stalls at the signature Amaya Food Gallery to sunset snacks and cocktails on rooftops, Italian favourites served poolside, mobile snacks and ice-creams served from a bus, and sumptuous freshly caught seafood daily.
For bucket-list experiences
Those looking to tick something extra special from their life to-do list can take their pick from experiences including welcoming sundown from atop a canopy of palms or dining on a private corner of the beach whilst feeling the sand between your toes and watching the sun slip from the horizon. Or how about the thrill of swimming with whale sharks beneath the ocean waves, or paddle-boarding, jet-skiing or kayaking on the azure blue waters – moments never to be forgotten.
Opening Offer: Up to 40% off stays, complimentary transfers for two, a 30-minute private photo shoot, and a memorable group sunset cruise. The offer is valid for bookings made between 1st August to 23rd December 2023, creating an opportunity for travellers to be among the first to experience this paradise island destination. Rates start from USD 420++ (approximately 380 GBP) per villa per night with daily breakfast.
For reservations and more information, visit the official website of Amari Raaya Maldives.
Kandolhu Maldives’ exclusive culinary collaboration with Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza
Kandolhu Maldives is thrilled to announce an extraordinary collaboration with the renowned Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza. Celebrated for his exceptional expertise in Lebanese Cuisine, Chef Barza will be gracing the island from 23rd to 30th September 2023. During his stay, he will be showcasing a series of exclusive culinary events at Olive, one the five enticing restaurants on offer on the island, for the in-house guests.
With a distinguished background of over 30 years of professional cooking and kitchen management experience, Chef Barza has earned his place as a Lebanese Terroir Culinary Artist. His dedication, professionalism, and innovative culinary vision have set him apart as a true pioneer in the world of gastronomy.
A selection from Chef Barza’s exquisite creations will become a cherished addition to our menu, allowing future guests to savour and enjoy his culinary brilliance even after the exclusive events. This extraordinary collaboration with Chef Barza adds another dimension to the resort’s commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, promising a culinary spectacle like no other.
Kandolhu presents the brilliance of authentic hospitality paired with raw luxury and intuitive service. Fringed by a house reef offering endless underwater adventures and a plethora of dining options, this tiny island makes for that perfect haven.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo awarded Green Globe certification
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo announces receiving the prestigious and significant Green Globe certification for outstanding sustainability practices. The resort became the first in the Maldives to score 90% in the inaugural audit, which is a structured assessment of the sustainability performance of travel and tourism businesses, and their supply chain partners. The Green Globe Standard includes 44 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators including impactful eco-friendly projects and local community support. The Standard has been developed over three decades and guarantees the highest level of sustainable operations and management.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo enjoys a unique location set in the world’s largest atoll, in the southern part of Maldives, and is a 90-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport. The resort has an exclusive ‘two-resort island’ design and has two magnificent house reefs offering unparalleled access to some of the best scuba diving and snorkeling in the region. The resort team is passionate about protecting this unique environment as well as educating and involving guests on how they can help with the preservation of the protected marine ecosystem.
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo says; “It is an extremely proud moment for the resort and the entire team who have put world-class sustainability initiatives in place – true examples of Raffles Vision – leading from the future. We are delighted to receive this hugely important accolade and certification from Green Globe in recognition of our Team’s passion and accomplishments to put sustainability and conservation at the heart of everything we do. Guests can be assured that when they stay with us, they are actively helping to maintain and improve this amazing natural environment.”
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has invested significantly in energy efficiency programs and have been monitoring the quarterly results of energy and water consumption, as well as waste generation. Some of the initiatives performed include the use of zero plastic in all guest facing areas, in-house gardens, scheduled reef and beach cleaning, waste management etc. The resorts next goal is to get the Green Gold Member status, awarded to members that are certified for five consecutive years.
