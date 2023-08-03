Amari Raaya Maldives’ opening offer: 40% off, free seaplane transfers, and more

Amari Raaya Maldives, the Maldives’ newest luxury destination resort, welcomed its first guests on August 1. In celebration, Amari Raaya Maldives has announced an exclusive opening offer for guests to be some of the first to experience this un-touched island haven, with 40% off room rates, complimentary seaplane transfers for two, a 30-minute private photo shoot, and a memorable group sunset cruise.

The brand-new resort is located on one of the largest natural islands in Raa Atoll – easily accessible just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport. Amari Raaya has been sympathetically designed with much of the lush forest and exquisite natural beauty preserved.

This large island, with its natural greenery and wide range of activities and experiences, presents quite a different option to the ‘typical’ Maldives experiences and, whilst romantic experiences are aplenty, also works well for families and groups. There is much to explore, activities such as diving with the certified PADI instructors to spot the local sea turtles – or swimming with whale sharks, paddle-boarding, jet-skiing or kayaking on the azure blue waters. Extra special experiences are also on offer such as welcoming sundown from atop a canopy of palms or dining on a private corner of the beach.

Couples, families or friends can enjoy spectacular dining, exciting activities and unobstructed ocean views from 187 beach and ocean villas – which each offer direct access to the beach or ocean.

Explore untouched nature

Guests looking to escape the world and relish exquisite natural beauty should look no further. Situated on one of the largest natural islands in Raa Atoll, at 390,000 square metres (39 hectares), Amari Raaya has been sympathetically designed with much of the lush forest reserved for guest enjoyment, including a natural mangrove with forest trails for walking, and sky-high watchtower views to enjoy. Interwoven into the experience is the fictional story of Seb, a portrait artist who was shipwrecked on the island and who has inspired the resort’s concept. Discover the remnants of his castaway story, including his art studio, ship and watchtowers converted to private dining and star-gazing venues.

For families

Not just for couples, Amari Raaya Maldives offers comprehensive facilities for young children and teenagers, from sports to play areas. The kids’ club offers fun for all ages – younger children can enjoy arts and crafts whilst older children can venture out armed with a map and compass in search of puzzles, art and treasure. Families and groups can opt for a Family Beach or Family Beach Pool Villa, a unique accommodation style, offering two-interconnected villas and a shared private outdoor living space for quality time together.

For activity hunters and thrill seekers

The local reef is home to an abundance of ocean life including sea turtles, and in season the famous bioluminescent plankton. Venture into the deep blue Indian Ocean and dive with the onsite certified PADI instructors – spot the local sea turtles, or enjoy fun-filled water activities. Alternatively, guests can try archery, zip lines, mini-golf, paddle tennis, badminton, or take a dip in the two stunning pools.

For romance and relaxation

Romance knows no bounds at Amari Raaya Maldives. Start the day with one of the Maldives’ most iconic experiences – a floating breakfast served in your very own private pool. Relax in the sumptuous Maai Spa, offering unique, personalised treatments inspired by Thai traditions. Later, enjoy a candlelit dinner on the beach surrounded by fresh flower petals as the sun sets beyond the ocean. Alternatively, dine beneath the island’s lush forest canopy, with twinkling lights providing an atmosphere of true romance.

For foodies

Guests will be in gastronomy heaven with seven dining options serving up vibrant flavours, combining Thai, Asian, Maldivian and International cuisine. Each dining destination offers something special, from bustling hawker food stalls at the signature Amaya Food Gallery to sunset snacks and cocktails on rooftops, Italian favourites served poolside, mobile snacks and ice-creams served from a bus, and sumptuous freshly caught seafood daily.

For bucket-list experiences

Those looking to tick something extra special from their life to-do list can take their pick from experiences including welcoming sundown from atop a canopy of palms or dining on a private corner of the beach whilst feeling the sand between your toes and watching the sun slip from the horizon. Or how about the thrill of swimming with whale sharks beneath the ocean waves, or paddle-boarding, jet-skiing or kayaking on the azure blue waters – moments never to be forgotten.

Opening Offer: Up to 40% off stays, complimentary transfers for two, a 30-minute private photo shoot, and a memorable group sunset cruise. The offer is valid for bookings made between 1st August to 23rd December 2023, creating an opportunity for travellers to be among the first to experience this paradise island destination. Rates start from USD 420++ (approximately 380 GBP) per villa per night with daily breakfast.

For reservations and more information, visit the official website of Amari Raaya Maldives.