Family
Live for family fun at Dhawa Ihuru Maldives
Traditionally known as a popular destination for honeymooners and couples seeking sun, sea and sand, the Maldives is now seeing an increasing number of families opting for island getaways. Dhawa Ihuru, formerly known as Angsana Ihuru is embracing this trend and setting the ideal destination for families to enjoy a memorable and fun-filled destination through its Live for Family Fun package, in line with the brand’s “active wellbeing” motivating characteristic.
Live for Family Fun makes family holidays even more delightful with a host of exciting benefits for kids below 12 years old. For families travelling with up to two children, the resort offers complimentary dining, allowing the young ones to enjoy delicious meals without any additional cost. During lunchtime, they are treated to mouthwatering ice cream to beat the heat. Parents can also indulge in a relaxing pampering with a 90-minute spa treatment for two persons, consisting of a 60-minute massage and a 30-minute relaxation session – included in the stay.
Families can also delve into understanding the underwater wonders and discover multifarious species of marine life that have made Dhawa Ihuru’s house reef their home. Most importantly, they can gain new insights into conserving and protecting their ecosystem through Marine Talk and Coral Planting, facilitated by the resort’s own Marine Lab.
For adventurous families, the resort offers complimentary house reef snorkelling, complete with equipment, allowing everyone to explore the vibrant underwater world. After all, Dhawa Ihuru is renown to have one of the “best house reefs” and “divers’ paradise” in the Maldives. Additionally, those seeking thrilling water sports can choose from selected non-motorised options as part of the package.
For those families who wish to learn more about the community and culture, they can explore the world’s smallest capital, and have a first-hand experience to see the local scene through its attractions, delicacies, and history. Once a week, the resort showcases the Boduberu performance, which means “big drums” in the local Dhivehi language. Families, especially children, will be taken to an unforgettable experience of the heart of the Maldivian music, which African roots can be traced all the way back to the 11th century, bringing unparalleled energy, enticing guests of all ages to clap and dance along.
While children can enjoy a variety of educational and entertaining activities – indoor and outdoor, under the supervision of caring and well-trained associates at the Kids Club, mom and dad can savour their precious time together at Activa gym that boasts stunning views of the sea. Indeed, there is something for everyone at Dhawa Ihuru.
Owned and managed by the Banyan Tree Group, Dhawa Ihuru is a distinct island retreat of its own, where abundant nature, local culture and warm hospitality meet with stylish comfort and modern design – ideal for independent travellers. It is home to the signature dive spot, Rannamaari Wreck, which lies 26-metre deep a few metres off the house reef, offering diverse marine species to discover. Its casual, contemporary, and relaxed ambience makes it an ideal destination for a memorable and fun-filled family fun in the sun.
To take advantage of the benefits and perks of Live for Family Fun package, reach out to Reservations-Ihuru@dhawa.com or visit Dhawa Ihuru Maldives | Dhawa Hotels.
Family
JA Manafaru Maldives awarded Worldwide Kids accreditation
JA Manafaru Maldives has been awarded the distinguished independent seal of excellence for safe and professional childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK).
The Worldwide Kids Accreditation is granted to luxury resorts that meet international childcare training and health and safety standards while consistently demonstrating their commitment to enhancing the experience of families and their young guests.
Tucked away within the interior of the island, kids’ facilities include the CoolZone play space with separate family pool, Recreation Pavilion and the ChillZone indoor games room, allowing young guests and their families to enjoy their Maldivian experience, alongside honeymooners, couples and friends alike savouring the tranquillity of this island paradise.
The resort’s childcare facilities have successfully completed the comprehensive WK audit, demonstrating their dedication to ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for children. JA Manafaru’s dedicated childcare team has also undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, equipping them with the expertise and skills necessary to deliver exceptional care to young guests. This training ensures that children staying at JA Manafaru will receive top-quality care while enjoying their time at the resort.
“We are very proud to achieve this accreditation from Worldwide Kids, demonstrating our commitment to incorporating a superior experience for our youngest guests as part of our wider luxury offering,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager, JA Manafaru Maldives. “The diverse range of activities available allows families to discover the magic of the Maldives together, and parents can be certain little ones are receiving the very best care while enjoying time alone in our spa and restaurants.”
“We are delighted to recognise JA Manafaru Maldives with our independent seal of excellence for safe and professional childcare,” says Lal Askar, General Manager, Worldwide Kids. “This achievement underscores JA Manafaru’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for families, ensuring that children have a safe and enjoyable stay. We applaud their dedication to maintaining the highest standards in childcare services.”
This recognition solidifies JA Manafaru Maldives as a premier luxury resort in the Maldives, offering top-quality services for families whilst catering to its wider clientele of luxury holidaymakers.
For more information, visit www.jaresortshotels.com.
Family
Transforming luxury resorts in Maldives into ultimate family destinations: Introducing captivating children’s facilities
Worldwide Kids, a renowned leader in creating exceptional children’s facilities within luxury resorts and hotels, is the preferred choice for clients in the Maldives seeking captivating and engaging spaces for their guests.
With the growing popularity of the Maldives as a family holiday destination, the concept and design work of Worldwide Kids takes the lead in transforming resorts into alluring havens for families. Moreover, resorts place their trust in Worldwide Kids when it comes to adhering to international safety standards. This is further reinforced by their commitment to conducting comprehensive facility and operations audits, allowing resorts to elevate their family facilities and ensure the highest level of safety and quality.
The Maldives, known for its breath-taking natural beauty and opulent resorts, has experienced a notable shift as the family market gains momentum in this idyllic paradise. Families are increasingly choosing the Maldives for their holidays, and resorts recognise the importance of catering to this growing segment by offering outstanding childcare services.
Worldwide Kids has recently collaborated with esteemed resorts in the Maldives.
Kurumba Maldives
As the very first luxury resort in the Maldives, celebrating 51 years on 3rd October 2023, Kurumba Maldives holds a special place in the journey of Worldwide Kids. Currently, work is underway to develop the concept and design of their kids club, with the anticipated opening scheduled for December 2023. This collaboration between Kurumba Maldives and Worldwide Kids marks a significant milestone in their shared commitment to creating exceptional family experiences in this enchanting destination.
Cheval Blanc Randheli
The partnership between Worldwide Kids and Cheval Blanc Randheli marks the first collaboration with an LVMH brand for the concept and design realisation of their little guest facilities. Expertly crafted by Worldwide Kids, the enchanting Le Carrousel invites young explorers to unleash their imagination in its 500 sqm of magical space. Building on their successful collaborations in the Maldives, the highly anticipated opening of the upcoming Cheval Blanc property in the Seychelles, enriched by Worldwide Kids’ concept and design expertise, is eagerly awaited with excitement.
Soneva Jani
Partnering with Soneva Resorts, Soneva Jani becomes the first of its brand to receive Worldwide Kids accreditation. Their magnificent two-storey kids club, one of the largest in Southeast Asia, meets rigorous audit and training standards, earning its well-deserved place in Worldwide Kids’ prestigious accreditation portfolio.
The anticipated accreditation of its sister property, Soneva Fushi, solidifies the renowned Soneva brand’s dedication to exceptional family-friendly hospitality. Following a comprehensive facility and operations audit conducted this month, Soneva Fushi is expected to achieve accreditation from Worldwide Kids, further strengthening its position as a leader in providing outstanding experiences for families.
One&Only Reethi Rah
Worldwide Kids proudly celebrates its enduring partnership with Kerzner International, the renowned hospitality company behind the esteemed One&Only resorts worldwide. The reaccreditation of One&Only Reethi Rah this year further solidifies its position as a top-tier destination for discerning travellers seeking unparalleled luxury and a safe family environment.
JA Manafaru
Worldwide Kids extends its accreditation to JA Manafaru, the northernmost island in the Maldives, recognising their commitment to exceptional childcare services and position as a leading family-friendly resort. The successful collaboration during the custom Easter programme marked the exciting re-engagement of their partnership. Executed by experienced WK child carers, this programme showcased their shared dedication and seamless synergy.
LUX* South Ari Atoll
Worldwide Kids celebrates the renewed partnership with the esteemed LUX brand, resulting in a contract for six properties, including LUX South Ari Atoll in the Maldives. This exciting re-engagement further solidifies the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for families.
JOALI BEING
Following a successful partnership with JOALI, Worldwide Kids is delighted to extend their collaboration to JOALI BEING, bringing JOALI’s adults-only brand to families and ensuring unforgettable holidays for all.
Finolhu
While popular among honeymooners, Finolhu is also highly family-friendly, offering a kids club, a variety of activities, and daily entertainment. As the first Maldivian resort to join Design Hotels’ prestigious portfolio, Seaside Finolhu is now taking their family experiences to the next level by partnering with Worldwide Kids. This collaboration aims to enhance the little guest journey and create lasting memories for families visiting this remarkable destination.
Amari Raaya Maldives
Amari Raaya Maldives, the newest luxury destination resort in Raa Atoll, has partnered with Worldwide Kids for its highly anticipated opening on 1st August 2023. The resort’s kids club features a well-designed outdoor play area and an exciting zip line, guaranteeing unlimited fun for children. The collaboration with Worldwide Kids aims to provide exceptional family experiences and a seamless childcare operation for guests of all ages.
In addition to these esteemed resorts, Worldwide Kids has also worked with an impressive list of brands in the Maldives, including Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Dusit Thani Maldives, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, Four Seasons Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru, Hard Rock Hotel, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, Jumeirah Vittaveli, Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, SAii Lagoon Maldives by Curio and Velaa Private Island.
Worldwide Kids continues to set new industry standards by combining creativity, expertise, and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of families in luxury travel. With a commitment to designing captivating children’s facilities, Worldwide Kids enhances the overall experience for families visiting the Maldives, ensuring memories that last a lifetime.
Family
Unleashing fun for young adults: JW Marriott Maldives Resort unveils exciting Teen Lounge
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa solidifies its standing as a leading destination for multigenerational travel with the opening of its much-awaited Teen Lounge. Nestled along a pristine beachfront, the dedicated space warmly welcomes travellers aged 12 and above. Open from 11am to 10pm, Teen Lounge invites teenagers and young adults to craft their Maldivian holiday experience as they like, offering an opportunity to connect with peers while enjoying some personal time away from family.
With a delightful range of activities, the relaxed ambience of the Teen Lounge promises endless enjoyment throughout the day. From refreshing dips in the private plunge pool to engaging games of pool or foosball, from unwinding with board games to immersing in captivating PlayStation adventures, teenagers can also bask in relaxation on sun loungers or in cosy lounge areas, thoughtfully tucked away from parental supervision or younger siblings.
In addition to the Teen Lounge, teenagers can also indulge in exhilarating island-wide adventures, including guided snorkelling tours, paddleboarding, jetskiing, parasailing and kiteboarding sessions over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Additionally, they can enjoy energising workout sessions in the 24/7 overwater gym, or engage in friendly volleyball or soccer matches on the multipurpose courts at the heart of the island.
A private paradise
Amidst the growing trend of multigenerational travel worldwide, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa stands as an idyllic sanctuary for families of all ages and sizes. Spread over two stories and measuring 285 square meters, the Duplex Beach Pool Villas are tailor-made for group getaways. Each spacious sanctuary features two bedrooms on the lower floor and a generously-appointed lounge on the upper floor, facilitating both cherished togetherness and privacy. Outside, an oasis awaits, complete with a swimming pool, a cabana with comfortable seating, a shaded timber deck, and a pathway leading down to the beach.
Fun for little ones
While teenagers immerse themselves in the Teen Lounge, younger travellers will be captivated by the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club. One of the largest kids clubs in the Maldives, it delivers endless fun for little ones with a giant pirate ship, a swimming pool, and a calendar of 100 weekly activities spanning arts and crafts, kite flying, pizza making, an action-packed beach Olympics and more.
Culinary delights
Guests can come together at the end of the day to create lasting memories around the dinner table at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s family-friendly restaurants. Aailaa tantalises with international flavours, while Fiamma serves up Italian favourites and wood-fired pizzas. Indulge in signature steaks and seafood at Shio, relish traditional Japanese cuisine and teppanyaki at Hashi, or unwind amidst the treetop setting of Kaashi while savouring Thai culinary creations. As an added bonus for families, children under the age of 12 enjoy complimentary meals from dedicated kids’ menus at each venue, as well as at the Little Griffins Kids’ Club.
For further information and reservations, please visit www.marriott.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Rajinikanth vacations at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Multi-sensory art retreat: Transformative experience at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
Love1 week ago
Ignite romance with a luxurious couple’s escape at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
-
Featured5 days ago
Amari Raaya Maldives opens its gates to paradise
-
News1 week ago
Heritance Aarah debuts Ocean Suites Wing
-
Business1 week ago
Mixologist to launch Da Vinci Flavour Genius initiative in Maldives
-
Cooking6 days ago
Nova Maldives celebrates wonders of ocean by unveiling an innovative seaweed menu
-
Business6 days ago
Excitement peaks as first winners of ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion announced; more thrills to unfold