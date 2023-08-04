News
The Standard reintroduces One Night Standard app
The Standard, one of the world’s leaders in lifestyle driven hospitality, has announced the return of One Night Standard, the brand’s cutting edge last minute booking app, One Night Standard, once again offering spontaneous, same-night reservations, at the lowest available rates, across The Standard portfolio: The Standard, High Line and The Standard, East Village in New York, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, The Standard, London, The Standard, Ibiza, The Standard, Hua Hin, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon and The Standard, Maldives.
Originally launched in 2015, the app was, and remains, the only one of its kind developed by a hotel brand. It was a smash hit for its first life for giving Standard guests the power to book the lowest “night of” rate at a moment’s notice. Guests were able to seamlessly keep their nights going and/or get some much-needed rest instead of commuting. The Standard shut down the service in the wake of Covid and is now bringing it back both better, and in more places than ever, at a moment when people are hungry for fun and spontaneity.
“Guests are not only enthusiastically returning to travel, but are dropping inhibitions and allowing themselves to live spontaneously once again,” said Standard International CEO, Amber Asher. “It feels great to bring One Night Standard back for all those who missed it during the past few years and lobbied for its return. It is particularly gratifying because we have added some stunning new locations like Ibiza and Bangkok that are just perfect for impromptu late-night fun.”
Whether the fashion week party ran late, you want to treat yourself (and perhaps a date) to an unplanned “sleepover”, an extra two hours of sleep sounds much better than the Uber ride home and back, or a relaxing staycation is in order because the in-laws are visiting, One Night Standard has you covered. The app remains as simple and seamless as ever: in a matter of swipes, beginning at 3pm each day, you are guaranteed immediate access to the best possible price for a room at any Standard hotel. No strings attached.
This next iteration of the One Night Standard app will embrace collaborators such as Feeld, the dating app for the open-minded to meet the like-minded. The growing and evolving partnership will engage with the ever-expanding and diversified Standard guest through experiences that invite existing Feeld members and new ones alike to explore their sense of self through connection with others.
One Night Standard will continue to expand across the globe as The Standard brand does, including openings in Singapore and Melbourne next year, and thereafter in Lisbon, Dublin, Brussels, Austin, Brooklyn among other locations.
One Night Standard is available to download at the App Store or on Google Play via this link.
Kandolhu Maldives’ exclusive culinary collaboration with Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza
Kandolhu Maldives is thrilled to announce an extraordinary collaboration with the renowned Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza. Celebrated for his exceptional expertise in Lebanese Cuisine, Chef Barza will be gracing the island from 23rd to 30th September 2023. During his stay, he will be showcasing a series of exclusive culinary events at Olive, one the five enticing restaurants on offer on the island, for the in-house guests.
With a distinguished background of over 30 years of professional cooking and kitchen management experience, Chef Barza has earned his place as a Lebanese Terroir Culinary Artist. His dedication, professionalism, and innovative culinary vision have set him apart as a true pioneer in the world of gastronomy.
A selection from Chef Barza’s exquisite creations will become a cherished addition to our menu, allowing future guests to savour and enjoy his culinary brilliance even after the exclusive events. This extraordinary collaboration with Chef Barza adds another dimension to the resort’s commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, promising a culinary spectacle like no other.
Kandolhu presents the brilliance of authentic hospitality paired with raw luxury and intuitive service. Fringed by a house reef offering endless underwater adventures and a plethora of dining options, this tiny island makes for that perfect haven.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo awarded Green Globe certification
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo announces receiving the prestigious and significant Green Globe certification for outstanding sustainability practices. The resort became the first in the Maldives to score 90% in the inaugural audit, which is a structured assessment of the sustainability performance of travel and tourism businesses, and their supply chain partners. The Green Globe Standard includes 44 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators including impactful eco-friendly projects and local community support. The Standard has been developed over three decades and guarantees the highest level of sustainable operations and management.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo enjoys a unique location set in the world’s largest atoll, in the southern part of Maldives, and is a 90-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport. The resort has an exclusive ‘two-resort island’ design and has two magnificent house reefs offering unparalleled access to some of the best scuba diving and snorkeling in the region. The resort team is passionate about protecting this unique environment as well as educating and involving guests on how they can help with the preservation of the protected marine ecosystem.
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo says; “It is an extremely proud moment for the resort and the entire team who have put world-class sustainability initiatives in place – true examples of Raffles Vision – leading from the future. We are delighted to receive this hugely important accolade and certification from Green Globe in recognition of our Team’s passion and accomplishments to put sustainability and conservation at the heart of everything we do. Guests can be assured that when they stay with us, they are actively helping to maintain and improve this amazing natural environment.”
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has invested significantly in energy efficiency programs and have been monitoring the quarterly results of energy and water consumption, as well as waste generation. Some of the initiatives performed include the use of zero plastic in all guest facing areas, in-house gardens, scheduled reef and beach cleaning, waste management etc. The resorts next goal is to get the Green Gold Member status, awarded to members that are certified for five consecutive years.
