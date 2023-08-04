JOALI BEING welcomes visiting wellbeing practitioners from around the globe to elevate guests’ wellbeing journeys

JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has announced a series of transformative experiences with expert visiting practitioners throughout 2023 and 2024. This exceptional offering is designed to take guests’ wellbeing journeys to new heights, allowing them to discover the joy of weightlessness.

All-year-round, JOALI BEING is set to welcome an esteemed lineup of expert practitioners, each specialised in a unique realm of healing and wellbeing. These practitioners will guide guests on a path of self-discovery and transformation, further enhancing the island’s commitment to providing an unparalleled wellbeing experience.

The exclusive sessions will encompass a diverse range of transformative practices, including transformative healing, Watsu, awareness practices, and the power of sound healing. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in these rejuvenating practices amidst the awe-inspiring natural beauty of the Maldivian island, setting the stage for an unforgettable and soul-enriching experience.

“As the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, JOALI BEING is dedicated to offering our guests an extraordinary journey of self-discovery and renewal,” says Magdy Abdelaty, Director of Wellbeing. “By introducing expert visiting practitioners, we aim to create a truly immersive experience, where our guests can delve deep into their inner selves, find balance, and achieve a sense of ‘weightlessness’ that stays with them even after their stay with us.”

The island’s carefully curated visiting practitioner program ensures that guests have access to the most renowned specialists in various wellbeing fields. These experts will share their knowledge, wisdom, and transformative techniques, leaving guests with newfound clarity and a profound connection with themselves and the world around them.

Each transformative session will be tailored to suit individual needs and preferences, further elevating the personalised experience that JOALI BEING is renowned for. With an array of wellbeing offerings and the picturesque Maldivian setting as a backdrop, guests are guaranteed a stay that rejuvenates the mind, body, and soul.

Heart-Centred Wellbeing with Rajesh and Smitha, 15th July – 14th August

Experience the joy of heart-centred wellbeing with Rajesh Ramani and Smitha Jayakumar. Focused on mental, emotional and spiritual wellness, this methodology blends ancient teachings and traditional practices from Eastern philosophy with modern Western psychology techniques. Guided by Rajesh and Smitha, use the power of mindful awareness to connect to your true potential. By consciously changing the way you approach relationships, make decisions and interact with daily experiences, you can transform yourself, and your life, into a magical reality. Rajesh and Smitha bring with them several decades of spiritual exploration and philosophical training. Both served as monks for substantial periods of time, and have extensive experience in guiding people through transformative changes in life and at work. They are the co-founders of Mindfulness & Beyond.

Unlock Your Inner Power with Belinda Matwali, 19th August to 12th September 2023

Enhance self-awareness and elevate emotional and spiritual health with Belinda Matwali’s remarkable blend of astrology, electronic music meditation and trauma-informed spiritual mentoring. With 12 years of extensive training in meditation with esteemed teachers worldwide, Belinda is a true master in the art and science of meditation. As a mentee of renowned physician and author Dr. Gabor Mate, she completed the trauma-informed Compassionate Inquiry training, further enhancing her expertise. Join Belinda for transformative meditation classes and exclusive training sessions, where she seamlessly weaves her skills and knowledge. Her sought-after luxury retreats have touched hearts globally, earning her recognition for her profound experience. Featured by the top UK press, including The Times Luxury, The Metro, and European Spa, Belinda’s reputation shines bright. Embrace the journey of self-discovery with Belinda as your guide at JOALI BEING.

Unlock The Power of Self-Healing with Dr. Rachel Maurice, 02nd to 29th October 2023

Discover mind-body healing at the deepest level through Holographic Memory Resolution®, guided by Dr. Rachel Maurice. After 20 years as an anaesthesiologist, Dr. Rachel left the practice of conventional medicine in pursuit of helping people heal from the root causes of disease – rather than treating only their symptoms. She is trained in Holographic Memory Resolution®, a powerful method that taps into our innate ability for self-healing. By targeting unresolved memories in a supportive environment, Dr. Rachel helps you journey back to vibrant health. Dr. Rachel also holds certifications in Breatheology Breathwork, Reiki and Medical Intuition, along with being a certified self-sabotage coach.

Rediscover Pilates with Renée Watson, 19th October to 04th November 2023

Renée Watson, an esteemed international Pilates master trainer, boasts over two decades of experience. Her sessions embody a multidisciplinary approach, seamlessly blending the Pilates Method with fascial release, breathwork, mindfulness, and yoga. As a co-founder of The Source, a premier Pilates and Yoga studio in Cape Town, South Africa, Renée eagerly imparts her expertise through workshops and trainings worldwide. Join us at JOALI BEING to rediscover the transformative power of Pilates with Renée.

Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner Dr. Rachel Woo, 01st November 2023 to 31st January 2024

Dr. Rachel Woo is a highly experienced Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner specialising in Acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine, and TCM Nutrition. With over a decade of practice in private clinics, she has also conducted workshops internationally, training medical staff and professionals in scalp acupuncture. Dr. Rachel has a background in supervising clinical roles and has volunteered with the Acupuncture Relief Project, providing free healthcare in Nepal’s rural villages. Combining ancient natural therapies with a Masters in Brain and Mind Sciences, Dr. Rachel takes an integrated and holistic approach to address physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Her areas of expertise include mental health, stress management, women’s health, cosmetic rejuvenation, digestive health, musculoskeletal health, and chronic pain management.

Sojourns of Sound with Aurelio Hammer, 03rd to 30th November 2023

Embark on a transformative resonant journey with Aurelio C. Hammer, an acclaimed sound healer, designer and educator. Aurelio’s holistic healing modalities are grounded in his extensive travels and research. Along with studying ethno-musicology, he has lived with indigenous communities on nearly every continent to learn more about music and consciousness, harmonic science, and sound therapy. Aurelio is the founder of SVARAM, a pioneering enterprise based in Auroville, India, that produces innovative musical instruments.

Transformative Healing with Javier De Prado Lizano, 23rd November 2023 to 1st March 2024

A master of craniosacral and Watsu therapies, as well as visceral manipulation and Osteothai techniques, Javier De Prado Lizano will be inviting guests to experience a seamless merging of Eastern and Western healing traditions. Based on De Prado Lizano’s extensive travels and studies with therapeutic masters from diverse cultures, these sessions will support guests on their journeys to transformation from within, creating a state of comprehensive wellbeing. Transformative healing experiences available with De Prado Lizano include craniosacral therapy, visceral manipulation, Osteothai sessions, and Watsu/aqua-cranio/liquid flow.

Elevate your Life with Sandro Thiara Mota, 04th December 2023 to 04th January 2024

Discover transformative experiences guided by Sandro Thiara Mota, a leading human enhancement coach with over two decades of helping clients elevate their lives. The Mota Method is a combination of restorative breathwork, Wim Hof techniques and high-performance fitness training that has benefited elite athletes, high-level executives, and guests of all ages and backgrounds seeking to work through traumas. A former professional athlete and Mr Universe finalist, Sandro will offer a comprehensive suite of transformational experiences at JOALI BEING.

Technogym Master Trainer in Residence Andrea Stuto, 20th December 2023 to 20th January 2024

Andrea is a former professional beach tennis athlete; he achieved an impressive ranking of #9 on the ITF (International Tennis Federation) circuit. Currently, he serves as a Coaches Educator for BTS Beach Tennis School, imparting his extensive knowledge and expertise to aspiring coaches. Furthermore, Andrea holds the esteemed position of Head Strength Coach for BTS Beach Tennis School on a global scale, where he develops and implements strength training programs for beach tennis athletes. He also serves as the Head Coach for Beach Box Camp (@beachboxcamp), guiding individuals through specialised training sessions. With his versatile skill set, Andrea extends his coaching abilities to professional beach volleyball and beach tennis players as a Strength Coach. His wealth of experience makes him well-equipped to thrive in international events, whether they are focused on education, wellness, or sports-related activities. Andrea’s dedication and proficiency in these areas contribute to his outstanding reputation in the field.

Connect to your Soul’s Gifts with Chew Yin, 03rd January to 30th March 2024

Chew Yin, a former design consultant and children’s author and illustrator from England, discovered her passion for holistic wellbeing in Hong Kong. Now a globally recognised Certified Life Coach, Sound therapist, and Complementary Therapist, she combines her extensive knowledge and experiences to provide transformative treatments. Her approach blends coaching, energy work, natural remedies, and spiritual connection to help individuals identify and work on aspects of their lives. Through understandable processes and perspectives, Chew Yin guides clients towards behavioral and attitudinal transformations, fostering improved relationships and personal growth. Her expertise spans across continents, benefitting individuals in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

Neuroscientist in Residence Dr. Tara Swart Bieber, 04th to 17th January 2024

Dr. Tara Swart Bieber is a globally renowned PhD neuroscientist, Oxford University-trained medical doctor, professor at MIT Sloan, executive advisor and bestselling author on science and spirituality. Her main areas of research are neuroplasticity (the ability of the brain to change at any age), the gut-brain axis, psych-dermatology (the relationship between mental health and skin), and brain optimisation. During her time at JOALI BEING, Swart Bieber invites guests to maximise their stays by embarking on immersive experiences that will ready them to better re-engage with their everyday lives with renewed resilience, able to make better decisions and to think more clearly. Find personal clarity through a range of experiences, including individual executive coaching, reinvention based on neuroplasticity, individual wellbeing consultations, and group guided meditations, focusing on either nervous system resetting or cognitive enhancement.

Freeing the Body and Mind in Water with Toru Ogasawara, 10th to 29th February 2024

Watsu is a transformative aquatic bodywork technique including guided stretching, massage and movement that would be impossible on land. These sessions offered by Toru Ogasawara, Senior Watsu Instructor certified by the Worldwide Aquatic Bodywork Association, CEO and Executive Instructor of Okinawa Watsu Center, will help to improve muscle tone, range of motion, overall alignment, quality of breath, sleeping pattern and balancing overall circulation and heart rate by supporting the body in water. Float away with 60- and 90-minute Watsu treatments during Ogasawara’s residency at JOALI BEING for a true sensation of feeling the mind and body being freed.