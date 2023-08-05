News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives unveils exclusive limited-time only complimentary seaplane transfer offer
For a limited time only, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Maldives has announced its Free Seaplane Transfer Offer for guests seeking an unforgettable island escape while benefiting from huge savings and exclusive perks.
Complimentary seaplane transfers are offered on a seven-night stay for two people, valid for stays between 01st August until 31st October 2024 and applicable only for new bookings made from 01st August 2023 with a limited booking window that ends on 31st August 2023. Guests staying less than seven nights will receive a 50% discount on the return seaplane transfers as well.
In addition to that, exclusive benefits such as, a 20% discount on all spa treatments at the award-winning The SPA by Thalgo France are part of the offer, as well as a 10-minute scuba diving trial, allowing keen adventurers to experience the wonders of the Maldives’ vibrant underwater world.
Nestled in the natural beauty of Noonu Atoll, a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, the five-star Sun Siyam Iru Fushi spans 52 acres and boasts 221 villas and suites, perfecting the balance between rustic charm and understated luxury. This is a true island playground for families, groups of friends, couples and honeymooners alike. An award-winning Spa by Thalgo France with more than 140 treatments to choose from, makes this tropical island the perfect wellness getaway. With 14 bars and restaurants, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi prides itself on its exemplary cuisine. From award-winning Italian delicacies at Trio; mixology classes at Water’s Edge; a live show-cooking Japanese experience at Teppanyaki; French cuisine at the award-winning overwater restaurant Flavours; Asian fusion at Bamboo and Maldivian seafood at Islander’s Grill – Sun Siyam Iru Fushi can satisfy the most sophisticated of taste buds. And for families, kids under 15 sleep and eat for free with two paying adults in the same room and all whilst enjoying and discovering local marine life at Nemo’s Reef and recreational activities at Koamas Kidz Club.
To take advantage of this amazing deal, visit the resort’s website or contact reservations at 00960 656 0125, ecommerce.irufushi@sunsiyam.com.
News
Kandolhu Maldives’ exclusive culinary collaboration with Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza
Kandolhu Maldives is thrilled to announce an extraordinary collaboration with the renowned Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza. Celebrated for his exceptional expertise in Lebanese Cuisine, Chef Barza will be gracing the island from 23rd to 30th September 2023. During his stay, he will be showcasing a series of exclusive culinary events at Olive, one the five enticing restaurants on offer on the island, for the in-house guests.
With a distinguished background of over 30 years of professional cooking and kitchen management experience, Chef Barza has earned his place as a Lebanese Terroir Culinary Artist. His dedication, professionalism, and innovative culinary vision have set him apart as a true pioneer in the world of gastronomy.
A selection from Chef Barza’s exquisite creations will become a cherished addition to our menu, allowing future guests to savour and enjoy his culinary brilliance even after the exclusive events. This extraordinary collaboration with Chef Barza adds another dimension to the resort’s commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, promising a culinary spectacle like no other.
Kandolhu presents the brilliance of authentic hospitality paired with raw luxury and intuitive service. Fringed by a house reef offering endless underwater adventures and a plethora of dining options, this tiny island makes for that perfect haven.
News
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo awarded Green Globe certification
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo announces receiving the prestigious and significant Green Globe certification for outstanding sustainability practices. The resort became the first in the Maldives to score 90% in the inaugural audit, which is a structured assessment of the sustainability performance of travel and tourism businesses, and their supply chain partners. The Green Globe Standard includes 44 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators including impactful eco-friendly projects and local community support. The Standard has been developed over three decades and guarantees the highest level of sustainable operations and management.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo enjoys a unique location set in the world’s largest atoll, in the southern part of Maldives, and is a 90-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport. The resort has an exclusive ‘two-resort island’ design and has two magnificent house reefs offering unparalleled access to some of the best scuba diving and snorkeling in the region. The resort team is passionate about protecting this unique environment as well as educating and involving guests on how they can help with the preservation of the protected marine ecosystem.
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo says; “It is an extremely proud moment for the resort and the entire team who have put world-class sustainability initiatives in place – true examples of Raffles Vision – leading from the future. We are delighted to receive this hugely important accolade and certification from Green Globe in recognition of our Team’s passion and accomplishments to put sustainability and conservation at the heart of everything we do. Guests can be assured that when they stay with us, they are actively helping to maintain and improve this amazing natural environment.”
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has invested significantly in energy efficiency programs and have been monitoring the quarterly results of energy and water consumption, as well as waste generation. Some of the initiatives performed include the use of zero plastic in all guest facing areas, in-house gardens, scheduled reef and beach cleaning, waste management etc. The resorts next goal is to get the Green Gold Member status, awarded to members that are certified for five consecutive years.
News
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo awarded Green Globe Certification
The resort scored 90% in its inaugural audit, making it the best-attained score among the region
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo announces receiving the prestigious and significant Green Globe certification for outstanding sustainability practices. The resort became the first in the Maldives to score 90% in the inaugural audit, which is a structured assessment of the sustainability performance of travel and tourism businesses, and their supply chain partners. The Green Globe Standard includes 44 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators including impactful eco-friendly projects and local community support. The Standard has been developed over three decades and guarantees the highest level of sustainable operations and management.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo enjoys a unique location set in the world’s largest atoll, in the southern part of Maldives, and is a 90-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport. The resort has an exclusive ‘two-resort island’ design and has two magnificent house reefs offering unparalleled access to some of the best scuba diving and snorkeling in the region. The resort team is passionate about protecting this unique environment as well as educating and involving guests on how they can help with the preservation of the protected marine ecosystem.
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo says; “It is an extremely proud moment for the resort and the entire team who have put world-class sustainability initiatives in place – true examples of Raffles Vision – leading from the future. We are delighted to receive this hugely important accolade and certification from Green Globe in recognition of our Team’s passion and accomplishments to put sustainability and conservation at the heart of everything we do. Guests can be assured that when they stay with us, they are actively helping to maintain and improve this amazing natural environment.”
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has invested significantly in energy efficiency programs and have been monitoring the quarterly results of energy and water consumption, as well as waste generation. Some of the initiatives performed include the use of zero plastic in all guest facing areas, in-house gardens, scheduled reef and beach cleaning, waste management etc. The resorts next goal is to get the Green Gold Member status, awarded to members that are certified for five consecutive years.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Rajinikanth vacations at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Multi-sensory art retreat: Transformative experience at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
Love1 week ago
Ignite romance with a luxurious couple’s escape at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
-
Featured5 days ago
Amari Raaya Maldives opens its gates to paradise
-
News1 week ago
Heritance Aarah debuts Ocean Suites Wing
-
Business1 week ago
Mixologist to launch Da Vinci Flavour Genius initiative in Maldives
-
Cooking6 days ago
Nova Maldives celebrates wonders of ocean by unveiling an innovative seaweed menu
-
Business6 days ago
Excitement peaks as first winners of ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion announced; more thrills to unfold