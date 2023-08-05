Action
Embark on a transformative journey: Join volleyball sensation Sabina Altynbekova, wellness practitioner Naga Healing at Hideaway Beach Resort’s World Wellness Weekend
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced its participation in the upcoming three-day World Wellness Weekend from September 15th to 17th, 2023. Nestled in the north atoll of Maldives, the resort invites guests to embark on an extraordinary journey of rejuvenation and self-discovery.
Wellness Practitioner Naga Healing will be on the island to offer guests the opportunity to experience her signature singing bowl therapies, renowned for their harmonious fusion of sound and healing, transporting participants to a realm of deep relaxation and inner tranquillity. Naga Healing, or Barsea as she is more commonly known, is a refined wellness practitioner from the Maldives. Barsea studied Tibetian Singing Bowl Sound Healing in India in 2019 and has since then conducted several sessions as visiting practitioner at esteemed resorts such as Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani, and Huvafen Fushi, to name a few.
Adding a touch of excitement and movement, Hideaway will welcome the famous volleyball player Sabina Altynbekova. Hailing from Kazakhstan, Sabina will grace the sandy shores of the Maldives and offer guests the chance to indulge in some thrilling volleyball matches including a masterclass in volleyball, sharing her passion and expertise with enthusiasts of all ages. The event promises to be an exciting time for sports enthusiasts to interact with the celebrated athlete and witness her unparalleled prowess firsthand. Sabina currently plays for Al Wasl (United Arab Emirates).
During this World Wellness Weekend, Hideaway will host multiple health and wellness-oriented classes tailor-made to enhance overall well-being. The schedule will feature invigorating yoga sessions to rejuvenate the mind and body, fun workshops on creating personalised body scrubs using natural products, introductory Padel tennis lessons for enthusiasts with the resort’s in-house coach, uplifting Aqua aerobic classes for those seeking a splash of vitality, and enlightening Massage masterclasses for aspiring masseuses to hone their skills.
The month of September will continue with several wellness packages for guests at the resort at a smashing rate. This will be a time of transcendence, empowering guests to rediscover themselves and find harmony in body, mind, and soul. A 3-day package that focusses on yoga, breathwork, and mindful meditation, a 5-day package yoga, meditation, breathwork, additional herbal bath experience and holistic treatments as well. Guests can also book private yoga for a discounted price, separately from the package.
World Wellness Weekend at Hideaway presents a unique opportunity for esteemed guests to bask in an environment designed to nurture their well-being holistically. Exciting events and surprises will be announced during the three-day event, which will align with the wellness and recreation theme.
Shameem Ali’s pioneering work at JOALI Maldives raises the bar for marine conservation
The Maldives, a tropical paradise known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, is home to a dedicated and passionate individual who has made it his life’s mission to protect and restore the delicate coral reefs that surround these idyllic islands. Shameem Ali, Senior Marine Biologist at JOALI Maldives, has come a long way since his humble beginnings at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s marine lab. Today, he leads the marine conservation efforts at JOALI Maldives, starting with the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme (JRRP), a groundbreaking initiative that reflects the resort’s commitment to coral restoration in the Maldives.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the ocean and its incredible biodiversity,” says Shameem. “Working in the field of marine biology has allowed me to combine my love for the environment with my passion for science and research. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m proud to be the first and only local senior marine biologist in the Maldives.”
The JRRP is centred around the concept of “fragments of hope” – tiny corals that are planted in the resort’s own nurseries. Once these corals reach an appropriate size, they are outplanted onto the existing house reef to help it regenerate. This innovative approach to coral restoration has already shown promising results, with 70 grown colonies planted around the Arrival Centre since the outplanting phase began in November 2022.
Shameem explains, “Our goal is to assist in the natural recovery of our island’s surrounding reef by nurturing these coral fragments in our nurseries. We’ve developed a unique system that uses Mineral Accretion Technology (MAT) to enhance coral growth. By applying a low-voltage current, we can promote the accumulation of calcium carbonate – the mineral that forms the skeletal structure of corals – and help them grow faster.”
The MAT nursery can hold up to 113 fragments on each of its 24 tables, which means a minimum of 2,712 fragments are grown every year. After 10-12 months in the nursery, the coral fragments are ready to be outplanted onto the house reef.
In addition to the MAT nursery, JOALI Maldives also features spider frame and Christmas tree nurseries, which are planted by guests as a way to collaborate with the JRRP and be a part of the reef recovery effort. Through 2022, nine additional spider frames were created, holding 310 coral fragments.
“Guest involvement is a crucial aspect of our programme,” Shameem emphasises. “By allowing guests to participate in the planting process, we’re not only raising awareness about the importance of coral restoration but also creating a sense of ownership and responsibility for the health of our reefs.”
Despite some initial challenges, such as 10% of the coral fragments in the spider frames bleaching due to the adjustment phase and shallow waters, the JRRP team has adapted and moved the frames to slightly deeper waters in the same area.
Shameem’s dedication to coral restoration and his innovative approach to marine biology have made a significant impact on the Maldives’ underwater ecosystem. As the first and only Maldivian senior marine biologist, he serves as an inspiration to others in the field and a testament to the power of passion and perseverance.
“I believe that we all have a role to play in protecting our oceans and the incredible life that calls it home,” Shameem concludes. “Through the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme, we’re not only helping to restore our island’s surrounding reef but also inspiring others to take action and make a difference in their own communities.”
As the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme continues to make strides in coral restoration, Shameem Ali and his team are constantly exploring new methods and technologies to further enhance their efforts. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the JRRP is poised to become a leading example of sustainable marine conservation in the Maldives and beyond.
“One of the most exciting aspects of working in marine biology is the opportunity to discover and implement new techniques that can help us better understand and protect our oceans,” says Shameem. “We’re always looking for ways to improve our coral restoration efforts and share our knowledge with other organisations and researchers.”
In addition to the ongoing expansion of the JRRP’s nurseries and outplanting efforts, Shameem and his team are also working on developing educational programmes for local communities and schools. By engaging with the next generation of Maldivians, they hope to inspire a lifelong passion for marine conservation and empower future leaders to take an active role in protecting their country’s precious coral reefs.
“We believe that education is a key component of our mission,” Shameem explains. “By teaching young people about the importance of coral reefs and the threats they face, we can help foster a sense of stewardship and responsibility for our environment. Our goal is to create a ripple effect that extends beyond JOALI Maldives and inspires positive change throughout the Maldives and beyond.”
As the JRRP continues to grow and evolve, Shameem Ali’s unwavering commitment to coral restoration serves as a beacon of hope for the future of the Maldives’ marine ecosystems. His pioneering work in the field of marine biology has not only made a tangible impact on the health of the country’s coral reefs but also inspired countless others to join the fight for a more sustainable and vibrant underwater world.
As Shameem puts it, “The ocean is a vast and mysterious world that still holds many secrets waiting to be discovered. By working together and embracing innovative solutions, we can help ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience the wonder and beauty of our planet’s most precious resource.”
Break a sweat and stay fit on your holiday at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Your summer body doesn’t have to wait! Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives brings yet another transformative experience to the Maldives scene, with the launch of its fun & and exciting “Beach Boot Camp” under the resort’s beach club.
Designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers alike, the resort launched the program led by in-house fitness instructors giving the guests the opportunity to participate in a variety of dynamic and engaging workouts, including beach circuits, sled hammering, battle rope, tire flipping, and more. The program is tailored to accommodate individuals of all fitness levels, ensuring that everyone can achieve their personal fitness goals even with one session.
The Beach Boot Camp is a unique new addition to the resort’s endless list of activities be it Aerial Yoga, a Steam-off session in the Sauna, or an adrenaline-spiking Jet ski ride at the Marine Sports Center, aimed at enhancing guests’ overall well-being while indulging in the awe-inspiring beauty of the Maldivian archipelago. What better way to look good, feel good & and enjoy a guilt-free holiday in the luscious tropics?
“We are thrilled to introduce the launch of our Beach Boot Camp experience, bringing together the elements of luxury, fitness, and wellness in one remarkable setting,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “Our goal is to provide our guests with an unforgettable journey where they can achieve their fitness objectives while immersing themselves in the unparalleled beauty of our one-island-one resort destination. We believe that this new offering will redefine the way people perceive beachside retreats.”
The Beach Boot Camp will be available to all resort guests aged 16 and above, regardless of their personal fitness level or experience. Whether seeking a challenging workout regime or simply looking to stay active during their vacation, this new offering promises an exceptional experience for every participant.
Thoughtful indulgence can always lead to a healthier way of holidaying. Any guest at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives will be the master of their own schedule, unscripted and limitless as to how they choose to spend their pursuit of peace and wellness. Embark on a remarkably transformative journey that allows you to reconnect with nature, that helps you make moments in time and truly let go in the paradise island of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.
An over-five-times winner of luxury wellness awards resort that lives by its promise to put the overall well-being of the guests to the forefront, you are in for a holiday that will feel a little less guilty leaving you feeling rejuvenated and more in-tune with your inner soul to practice a mindful escape in the Maldives.
Head over to https://bit.ly/44XDP2b to learn more about the resort’s wellness offerings, curated to ensure that your holiday is one to remember!
Hilton resorts in Maldives invite guests to once-in-a-lifetime diving experiences
In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, introduce Dive with Hilton, a seasonal collection of distinct dive experiences that showcase the wonders of the archipelago’s world renowned marine biodiversity.
To mark the launch, marine biologist, master reef guide and underwater photographer Jacinta Shackleton will conduct a two-week residency beginning on July 17 through to August 1, 2023. This will provide ample opportunity for guests at all three resorts to join her on underwater excursions. Ms. Shackleton will also host marine conservation talks for adults and junior explorers alike.
Ms. Shackleton will be visiting Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa from July 17 to 22, followed by Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi from July 22 to 27. She will wrap up her residency at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island from July 27 to August 1, 2023.
All Dive with Hilton experiences are available from July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023.
Vibrant Discoveries at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, North Male Atoll
North Male is one of the best-explored diving atolls, characterised by reefs, caves and drop-offs, and large wildlife such as reef sharks. Dive sites close to Hilton Maldives include Sandbank Reef, teeming with curious batfish and snappers; and Anemone Reef, known in the local Dhivehi language as a classic thila or submerged rock and coral formation, flourishing with clownfish, turtles and rays.
A five-night stay starts at $1,055++ per person per night and includes six dives, in addition to accommodation in a beach or overwater pool villa, daily half board, roundtrip premium speedboat transfers, and privileges such as a one-time signature treatment at Amingiri Spa. Intrepid guests who wish to extend are also able to book a seven-night stay inclusive of ten dives, beginning at $1,070++per person per night.
Unforgettable Experiences at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, South Male Atoll
Surrounded by the turquoise waters of South Male Atoll, the celebrated luxury resort offers access to 30 different dive sites, including four well-known shipwrecks, as well as snorkelling trips to view stingrays, nurse sharks and dolphins. Nighttime underwater expeditions highlight dramatic transformations as corals bloom into vivid colours.
Waldorf Astoria Maldives offers special savings on dive package rates beginning at $115++ per dive.
Impactful Encounters at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, South Ari Atoll
Guests of the twin-island resort enjoy enviably close proximity to marine megafauna. Whale sharks make their home in the protected South Ari Atoll Marine Park, the only location in the world where the gentle giants can be seen in their natural habitat every day of the year, while resident reef manta rays, sea turtles and dolphins also make frequent appearances.
Dive with Hilton packages at Conrad Maldives include a five-night stay with five dives at $650++ per person, while A seven-night stay from $920++ per person features nine dives. Luxurious villas are available starting from $950++ per night and must be booked separately.
These packages also include a captivating whale-shark encounter, a 60-minute spa treatment, a mixology masterclass, and complimentary access to non-motorised water sports activities such as kayaking and snorkelling.
