Maldives reinforces destination presence in India at SATTE 2023

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) is proud to announce our participation in SATTE 2023, a premier business-to-business exhibition for travel and tourism trade professionals in South Asia. From February 9th to 11th, Visit Maldives is showcasing the unparalleled beauty and diversity of the Sunny Side of Life as a short-haul holiday destination for Indian travellers. The event is being held in India Expo Mart in Delhi, India.

SATTE 2023 provides an ideal platform for industry leaders and professionals to connect, network, and showcase their products and services. With a growing number of exhibitors and visitors, both domestic and international, SATTE has established itself as the premier networking forum for the travel and tourism industry in South Asia. A total of 81 representatives from 48 companies from the Maldives’ tourism industry are taking part in the fair along with MMPRC.

One of the key objectives of participating in SATTE 2023 is to maintain destination presence in the Indian and wider South Asian market. It provides MMPRC the opportunity to share the latest information about the destination, the unique selling points of our products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses, liveaboards) and experiences with the participating travel trade representatives. A destination presentation will be given to travel trade visitors at the main SATTE presentation area on day two of the event. Through this event, our industry partners have the opportunity to update the Indian market about their individual properties, unique offers, and more.

Visitors can expect a range of activities at the Maldives stand at SATTE 2023, including destination presentations, meetings with key travel trade professionals and other partners, and influencer experiences. The destination presentation at the stand will be given at a dedicated area designed to reflect MICE concept offers awaiting business travelers in the Maldives. Free holiday giveaways to the Maldives sponsored by Adaaran Club Rannalhi and Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives will also be awarded to lucky winners through a raffle to be held after the Destination Presentation at SATTE.

Additionally, we are proud to announce that the Maldives and MMPRC have been nominated for two prestigious categories of SATTE Awards, to be held on 10th February. The Maldives is nominated for the title of “Sustainable International Destination of the Year” and MMPRC is nominated for the title of “Best International Tourism Board”.

India was the top source market to the destination last year with 241,369 arrivals received by 31st December 2022, which is 14.4 percent of the total market share. MMPRC has been holding several promotional initiatives targeting this market to maintain destination momentum. This includes digital and social media campaigns; participation in major fairs and exhibitions; media interviews; ad campaigns; TV and online programmes; outdoor advertising campaigns; and familiarisation trips. Many such activities are planned to be held throughout 2023 for this market as well.

In 2022, MMPRC conducted a total number of 178 marketing activities. This included over 90 marketing campaigns, attending 44 fairs, hosting 06 roadshows, 10 virtual events, 18 familiarisation trips, and 10 other events executed worldwide. The national tourist arrivals target set by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for the year 2022 was also reached in December 2022, as the Maldives welcomed our 1.6 millionth visitor for the year two weeks ahead of the end of the year. In addition to this, the Maldives secured the title of the ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for the third year in a row in 2022 at World Travel Awards. MMPRC was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history.