Maldives returns to Moscow Dive Show to showcase beautiful seascapes, underwater experiences

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has returned to the Moscow Dive Show for the third year, showcasing the variety of beautiful seascapes and underwater experiences in the Maldives. The event is held from 09 – 12 February 2023 in “Gostinyi Dvor” Exhibition Centre, Moscow, Russia.

The Moscow Dive Show is the leading exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe for watersports, dive and other marine activities. The fair showcases the latest offerings and collaborations in the diving, spearfishing, freediving, and underwater photography industries. The event provided excellent business opportunities for B2B and B2C market professionals, with access to qualified and relevant travel buyers, influencers, and market professionals.

MMPRC is joined at this event by 06 co-exhibitors at the fair. Our industry partners showcased the unique variety of water sport activities and adventures awaiting tourists in the Maldives. While at the Moscow Dive Show, co-exhibitors also have the opportunity to connect with businesses who produce relevant equipment, experience their products, create activity outlines, and take part in training related to water sports activities.

By participating in the exhibition, MMPRC aims to solidify the Maldives’ reputation as a premier destination for diving and water sports and increase its visibility in the Russian and CIS market. Participation in this fair comes under MMPRCs’ destination marketing efforts for the market.

Russia was the second largest source market for the Maldives in 2022, with a total arrival figure of 201,954 tourists. So far in 2023, over 28,000 tourists have arrived from Russia, positioning the market as the largest source market at the moment. MMPRC conducted 16 high profile advertising campaigns targeting Russia last year, with several exciting activities and campaigns for this market in the pipeline for 2023.

In 2022, MMPRC conducted a total number of 178 marketing activities. This included over 90 marketing campaigns, attending 44 fairs, hosting 06 roadshows, 09 virtual events, 18 familiarisation trips, and 10 other events executed worldwide. The national tourist arrivals target set by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for the year 2022 was also reached in December 2022, as the Maldives welcomed our 1.6 millionth visitor for the year two weeks ahead of the end of the year. In addition to this, the Maldives secured the title of the ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for the third year in a row in 2022 at World Travel Awards. MMPRC was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history.