The Ritz-Carlton Maldives appoints new sales and marketing director Mark Aldridge

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Mark Aldridge as Sales and Marketing Director of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, the brand’s debut property in the Maldives, operating since June 2021.

With over 20 years of international hotel experience, Mark brings both proven excellence in hospitality market-share growth and a global perspective to his new position, commencing January 2023.

Under an expanded role, Mark becomes Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, where he will continue to oversee sales and marketing operations at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. Mark’s stellar resume in luxury hospitality, spans all segments of sales, marketing and distribution, gained from over 20 years’ operating in international gateway markets including London, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Honolulu, Sydney, Singapore and Maldives.

“We are looking forward to Mark bringing his talent and expertise to his new role at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands,” said General Manager Renato De Oliveira.

“The passion, hard work, dedication and inspired leadership, demonstrated over two decades of his career with the Marriott brand, will be invaluable to our exceptional and unique property in the Maldives, now approaching a successful third year of operation.”

Mark Aldridge comments: “I am honoured to be joining the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, a flagship resort, truly raising the bar for innovative luxury in the region. I look forward to supporting the continued growth of the property and introducing its exceptional guest experiences to market.”

Mark will be responsible for the hotel’s sales and marketing strategy ensuring growth and brand initiatives are met through The Ritz-Carlton Gold Standards.