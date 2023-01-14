Visit Maldives kicks off hybrid marketing campaign with Cozmo Travel in Middle East

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has kicked off a hybrid marketing campaign with Cozmo Travel to promote the Maldives in Qatar and the Middle East.

Throughout this campaign, Visit Maldives aims to promote the unique geographical features of the Maldives, the luxurious services, products and unique experiences awaiting tourists in the Maldives. The campaign with Cozmo Travel will be conducted from January to March 2023, with online and offline activities conducted in order to further promote the Sunny Side of Life in Qatar and the Middle East.

Cozmo Travel is a travel management company catering to independent and corporate travellers, selling ready-made packages and customised journeys. Their services include; ticketing; inbound and outbound hotel bookings; visa processing; and organising activity programmes at destinations. They have over 73 branches across the Middle East and India.

Under the campaign, posts related to the Maldives are being circulated to the Qatari and the wider Middle Eastern market through Cozmo Travel’s website, google display network and YouTube. Information on the destination is also being sent to Cozmo Travel’s database via SMS and emails, and advertisements of the Maldives will be posted on screens at retail outlets of the company in Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries. The campaign is estimated to accumulate over 1.1 million impressions.

This campaign will strengthen the destination’s recognition, especially during the peak holiday seasons, amongst both B2B and B2C audiences in the selected markets. It is conducted as part of MMPRC’s marketing strategy for Qatar and the Middle East.

By the end 2022, Maldives recorded 100,494 arrivals from the Middle East and 6,060 arrivals in the same period from Qatar. MMPRC has been holding several marketing activities targeting this market to maintain destination presence and increase popularity. In this regard, many marketing activities and campaigns are proposed to be held within this year targeting the Middle East and Qatar market as well.

In 2022, MMPRC conducted over 90 marketing campaigns, attended 42 Fairs, hosted 06 Roadshows, 10 Virtual Events, 18 familiarisation trips, and 10 other events were executed worldwide. The total number of marketing activities for the year was 176 with a total reach of over 8,799,249,501. The national tourist arrivals target set by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for the year 2022 was also reached in December 2022, as the Maldives welcomed our 1.6 millionth visitor for the year two weeks ahead of the end of the year. In addition to this, the Maldives secured the title of the ‘World’s Leading Destination’ for the third year in a row in 2022 at World Travel Awards. MMPRC was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the first time in our nation’s history.