Hideaway Beach Resort launches online gift platform to keep spirit of gift giving alive

Romance is in the air and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa together with its Signature Collection, the premier luxury resort destination in the Maldives, has announced the launch of its new online gift platform to make it even easier to book and pay for romantic experiences at the resort.

Designed to cater to honeymooners and guests celebrating other special occasions, the platform allows guests to create a personalised wish list of activities and experiences they would like to enjoy at the resort. Well-wishers can then purchase those experiences for their friends and family staying at the resort.

With the new platform, guests can select from a range of vouchers, including romantic gestures like bouquets, and champagne, private dining experiences, and excursions such as sunset fishing. Guests can also indulge in various fun recreational activities, such as a round at the resort’s state-of-the-art golf simulator.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, this is just one more tool in addition to the Resort App that guests can use to organise the perfect romantic celebrations in style during their stay. The platform is also splendidly perfect for those looking to surprise their loved ones with a special gift while on vacation, with options such as spa days and other luxurious experiences.

“Santa had a hand in creating this awesome platform; it was the final gift to end our festive season this year,” said Christophe Adam, the General Manager of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

“Our new online gift platform is the perfect way for loved ones to make their stay at our resort even more memorable, whether it’s for a honeymoon, anniversary, or birthday.”

Rest assured at the resort, which was recently awarded one of the Best of the Best Romantic Hotels in Asia by Tripadvisor and one of the leading honeymoon destinations in the Maldives by TTM Awards, it is the right haven to enjoy a romantic getaway with your partner in the Maldives where romance truly blossoms.

To access the new online gift platform, guests can visit the gift platform mini-site: gifts.hideawaybeachmaldives.com. For more information about Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa and to book your next luxury vacation, please visit the resort website: www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com