Intercontinental Maldives curates romantic moments for Valentine’s Day 2023

With February fast approaching, romance and love are knocking on our doors, and our lovebirds are getting ready to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day. The team at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort understands romance and has curated some quite memorable moments for them to look forward to.

The island of Maamunagau is located at the Southern tip of Raa Atoll, secluded, natural and surrounded by unobstructed views and a magical starry sky by night. Valentine’s Day celebrants can be sure the setting is one of a kind and the best spot to forget time and let romance take over. Every couple has their own story and preferences, which is reflected in the Valentine’s Day arrangements and choices. From small gifts and surprises to the most splendid and sumptuous private dining experience or a luxury love bird package aboard out luxury Yacht, there is much to look forward to.

Maamunagau island has plenty of space and spots that are remote and private, and if it needs to be even more intimate, there is always the luxury yacht cruise for the most exclusive experience. The culinary team does not just have Valentine’s themed dinners lined up but created selected destination dining experiences exclusive to the occasion.

The Floating Valentine’s Dinner under the stars has just been added to the list of private dining experiences at Maamunagau, a magical set-up on the floating platform anchored in the lagoon, surrounded by the pristine beaches and the starry sky above. With candles all around, the dinner will be preceded by champagne enjoyed at our Sunset Bar, which in itself is already a magical experience.

Romance like never before when the tiniest dhoni, a traditional Maldivian Bokkura, picks you up and takes the lucky couple on a mini-sunset cruise with Champagne along the Maamunagau shores before they settle down to a private Teppanyaki dining experience. If guests prefer that little extra with an even more luxurious experience, there is the Luxury Valentine’s Day Extravaganza option, including a couple spa treatment at AVI Spa, a sunset cruise on our luxury yacht with Champagne and Canapes and an amazing beach dinner.

Several beach dinner locations will also be available for private dining as well as our most picturesque Lighthouse Patio. Here guests will start their Valentine’s Day celebration with drinks at the specially curated Lighthouse lounge area before settling down for an exquisite private dinner.

Naturally, the Maamunagau team is ready to serve that special cake upon request, chocolates and flower orders or other out-of-the-ordinary arrangements. The game of romance is well known at InterContinental Maldives, and this Valentine’s Day is bound to become a memorable one.

Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort can book their Valentine’s Experience during their stay, subject to availability. Prices for the special Valentine’s Experiences start from USD 750 ++. Rates for stays in February start from USD 1300 ++ per night in a Water Pool Villa, including breakfast for two. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or contact us directly at reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com. All prices are quoted in USD, subject to a 10% Service Charge and 16% GST. USD 6 Green Tax per person, per night, applies for stays.