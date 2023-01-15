Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives introduces Lantern Bar: Flavourful vegetarian plates, healing Ayurvedic elixirs

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives has recently introduced the Lantern Bar, an extension to the award-winning restaurant, Just Veg. This charming new outlet offers guests a unique experience to slow down and take in the beautiful sunset hues while easing into the night in a lantern-lit ambiance as the stars come up in the night sky.

The Lantern Bar is an extension of Just Veg, a vegetarian-centric restaurant that reimagines iconic Asian dishes with an artistic flair. Guests can savour a wide variety of flavourful vegetarian platters that are not only delicious, but also visually stunning.

In addition to the delicious food, the Lantern Bar also offers guests a collection of ‘Elixirs’ – delicious, healing mocktails that are prepared by an Ayurvedic doctor. These mocktails not only tantalise the taste buds, but they also leave the body nourished and rejuvenated.

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives is committed to offering guests a wellness-focused experience and the Elixirs served at the Lantern Bar align perfectly with this mission. The Ayurvedic doctor who prepares these mocktails not only ensures that they are delicious, but also that they are made with ingredients that have health benefits and are appropriate for the individual’s dosha, or body type.

The introduction of the Lantern Bar is a great addition to the already impressive collection of dining options that Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives offers. The Lantern Bar’s unique concept, delicious food, and beautiful setting are sure to make it a favourite among guests, looking for an intimate and relaxing dining experience.