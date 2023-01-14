Villa Resorts appoints Elena Boritskaia for Russia, CIS market

Villa Resorts have announced the appointment of established sales leader Elena Boritskaia as Sales Manager for the Russia & CIS market.

Joining the brand at a pivotal stage in the Villa Resorts new elevated transformational journey, Elena brings valuable knowledge and diverse experience with over 14 years of innovative sales and marketing experience in the tourism industry.

Elena began her career with ANEX Tour, one of top tour operators in Russia and CIS region followed by various other international hotel chains such as IHG, Hilton, Marriott International, Accor and most recently as Deputy Director of Sales at Movenpick Moscow.

Highly motivated and well organised, her dedication and passion for sales drives an impressive track record of success. In her new role, she will be leading the Russian & CIS market and strategic development in alignment with the company’s new strategic direction.