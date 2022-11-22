JW Marriott Maldives Resort unveils new sports arena

To mark the resort’s third anniversary, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is unveiling not one, but three new sporting facilities for guests and associates.

The luxurious multigenerational resort has added a new football pitch, volleyball and badminton court to amplify the meaningful moments and togetherness during holiday. Overlooking the crystal-clear lagoon, families can feel a rush of adrenaline and reveal their competitive streak, as they test their sporting abilities on the pitch.

Whatever their age or level, all the courts are fully equipped for serious and friendly matches, training sessions and for those looking to try their hand at a new sport. As an island filled with sporting enthusiasts, the JW team is excited to welcome guests to the courts, and perhaps even challenge then in a friendly game.

An opening ceremony was held on 5 November as JW associates who joined since the pre-opening of the resort cut the ribbon to launch the new sporting grounds. A special tea and gathering followed, with a tight match of futsal between management and associates.

The volleyball court and football pitch is available for guests between 10am to 7pm daily, with a special VIP area available for spectators to watch football matches. Badminton is currently only available for associates.

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation with enriching experiences for the body, mind and spirit through a journey of genuine family friendly experiences, crafted culinary offerings and warm and intuitive service.

The resort features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks with stunning views across the Indian Ocean and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners. Spa by JW, features six couple’s treatment rooms and one deluxe treatment suite with a wide selection of treatments highlighting four distinct benefits – Renewal, Calmness, Invigoration and Indulgence. The resort also features The Little Griffins Kids Club which offers 100 activities for young adventurers.