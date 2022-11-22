Maldives named ‘Best Romantic Destination’ at T+L India’s Best Awards

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has announced that the Maldives has won ‘Best Romantic Destination’ in the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2022 International Category.

The award was announced at the 11th Edition of Readers’ Choice Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2022 held on November 16, 2022, at the ITC Maurya, New Delhi. The award was received by High Commissioner-Designate of Maldives to India Ibrahim Shaheeb.

T+L India’s Best Awards 2022 facilitates the best in travel, hospitality and lifestyle. The winners are chosen through an online voting platform for 60 days, culminating in an evening gala that brings together the travel, hospitality, and lifestyle community under one roof.

India is the most significant market to the Maldives with an impressive arrival figure of 195,015 and 14% market share as of 9th November 2022. India was the top market for the Maldives in 2020 with 62,960 arrivals and a market share of 11.3%, as well as the top market for 2021 with over 278,740 travellers and a market share of 22.6%.

The prestigious award represents the various marketing activities and efforts carried out by MMPRC to promote the destination in the Indian market. The Maldives has also recently secured the title of the World Travel Awards “World’s Leading Destination” for three consecutive years in a row – in 2020, 2021, and 2022. This year, MMPRC also secured the title of “Leading Tourist Board” for the first time in the Maldives’ history.