Coca-Cola rewards Maldivians ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Season

Coca-Cola has wrapped up an exciting consumer promotion celebrating Maldivians’ love of football, rewarding its fans in the archipelago for choosing The Coca-Cola Company’s refreshing beverages while getting ready for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

From September 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022, the Uncap. Believe. Fly. Promotion gave the opportunity for consumers in Maldives to believe that their team will win and a chance to go watch a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match live. Daily and weekly winners were announced live on Television Maldives (TVM) every Saturday during the promotion period.

Eight fans received an all-expenses paid couples trip to watch a FIFA World Cup game live in Qatar for themselves and a plus one, while eight winners won Al-Rihla FIFA Official Match Balls. Gaming consoles together with FIFA ’22 game bundles were also given to eight winners. Daily winners received Coca-Cola cases for their ‘At Home Stadiums’.

As the tournament kicks off in Qatar on November 20, 2022, Coca-Cola will continue to give Maldivian football fans the experience of the FIFA World Cup through match screenings, exciting consumer activations, and much more! An exclusive Coca-Cola Fan Zone website is now live, enabling fans in the Maldives and around the world to show their love for their favourite team through score predictions and exciting promises to keep. Maldives is known for its passion for football, and at each step of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ season, Coca-Cola will offer football enthusiasts in Maldives the chance to win amazing gifts. Follow the @cocacolamaldives and @spritemaldives Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

The Coca-Cola Company is one of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association beginning in 1974 and an official sponsorship of FIFA World Cup since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

Since 2006, Coca-Cola has exclusively activated the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola – offering millions of people the opportunity to experience the exquisite Trophy and help ramp up anticipation ahead of the tournament. In 2018, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour had visited Maldives, giving Maldivians the privilege to get this unique experience to get up and close with the FIFA trophy. For this season, FIFA World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Kaká sent the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on a global journey that includes all 32 qualifying countries for the first time. Original FIFA World Cup Trophy was unveiled at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena before it embarks on its fifth journey, travelling to 51 countries and territories.