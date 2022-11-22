Lets Go named Maldives’ best luxury tour operator

Lets Go Maldives has been named as a winner of The Signum Virtutis at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2022.

The travel agency was announced as the winner in ‘The Best Luxury Tour Operator – Maldives’ category, at the 7th Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards gala held in Istanbul, Turkey on 19 November 2022.

This is the 6th Signum Virtutis win for Lets Go Maldives.

“On this momentous success, we would like to thank you all, our staff, our luxury resort partners and esteemed clients for the trust, support and professionalism extended to us during our numerous transactions over the years. We value your commitment above all else. May our partnerships bring more successful achievements in future,” founder and CEO Mohamed Riyaz said.

“We aspire to continue to uphold our standards, trust as well as enhance the service we provide.”