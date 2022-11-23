Soneva Unlimited now available across all Soneva resorts in Maldives

Pioneering hospitality brand Soneva has expanded its indulgent all-inclusive Soneva Unlimited offer across its portfolio of award-winning luxury resorts. With all services and experiences included in the daily rate, guests staying at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives and Soneva Kiri in Thailand can now endlessly enjoy every facet of the resorts to their heart’s desire.

The luxurious, one-of-a-kind offer includes unlimited dining and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks across all bars, restaurants and In-Villa Dining, as well as exclusive dinners with award-winning visiting chefs, and fine wines from the Soneva Unlimited list. The offer also extends to experiences ranging from water sports and adventures to Soneva’s signature Conscious Experiences and invigorating spa treatments and healing therapies by visiting world-renowned specialists. Also included in the offer is a dedicated Barefoot Guardian, daily laundry service and daily replenishment of the in-villa minibar.

Further enhancing their return on life, Soneva villa owners at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani can now also opt to indulge in Soneva Unlimited every time they visit. Soneva Villa Ownership is the first and only company to offer real estate to foreign buyers in the Maldives and combines Soneva’s world-leading hospitality with a luxurious home-away-from-home, nestled within the natural splendour of the Indian Ocean.

The all-inclusive Soneva Unlimited offer is priced at USD 880 per adult, per day and USD 440 per child, per day at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives. At Soneva Kiri in Thailand, the offer is priced at USD 710 per adult, per day and USD 355 per child, per day. The daily rates for Soneva Unlimited are applicable to all guests staying in the same villa.