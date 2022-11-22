W Maldives kicks off ‘WHAT SHE SHAKES’ series

Starting this December, W Maldives is all set to launch a series dedicated to giving female bartenders a platform to showcase their talent and skill. Beginning this initiative with a bang, the luxury playground has invited world class mixologist, Bannie Kang from Singapore, for an extraordinary activation on December 6, 2022 at SIP, their stunning sunset bar, where the ace bartender will craft four signature cocktails that will be served over sundowners, and through the night. Of the four creations depicting her career journey and signatures, “Her Legacy”, a cocktail inspired by her time in the Maldives, will be left on the menu at W Maldives even after Bannie Kang departs, for a limited time, allowing for guests to taste and indulge in her W Maldives special creation.

Guests looking for that bucket list getaway, with an added twist, are in for a treat on booking their dream escape at W Maldives this December. Located on Fesdu island, guests at W Maldives can dive into one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, straight from their overwater or a beach villa and explore a rich, vibrant and diverse marine life. Apart from the watersports, activities and dining experiences ranging from Maldivian to International, seafood to detox salads and grills, they also feature an inspiring cocktail culture with beverages mixed to suit any and all palettes. SIP, the overwater outdoor bar, is the perfect venue to bring a day in the Maldives to a tantalising close with its pulsating ambience and breathtaking sunset views, Champagne, martinis, delicious cocktails and fresh sushi and sashimi selections.

Speaking on this unique series, General Manager of W Maldives, Idu Ribeiro said, “We are excited to have this opportunity to collaborate with Bannie Kang for a one-night only exceptional mix featuring four signature creations and particularly ‘Her Legacy’ inspired by the Maldives and created exclusively for W Maldives. At W Maldives we are focused on elevating our Beverage & Food offerings with unique activations and through the What She Shakes series we are not only looking to amplify our cocktail culture but also empower and showcase female talent behind the bars.”

Former World Class Global Champion and Asia’s Bartender’s Bartender (2021), Bannie Kang, discovered her passion for bartending back in 2010, embarking on intense bartender training courses before joining the team at ANTI:DOTE (Singapore) in 2013. Following her win at the World Class competition in Singapore, Bannie flew onto the global scene as the Global Bartender of the Year 2019. Originally from South Korea, Bannie and her chef husband Tryson went on to open their own establishment MU:Taipei in Taiwan in February 2020. More recently MU:Taipei was recognised in Asia’s 100 Best Bars, with Bannie winning the peer-voted accolade, the Mancino Bartenders’ Bartender 2021. A young talent with a passion for introducing extraordinary inventions, Bannie will bring with her a set of skills into action to create signature cocktails, inspired by Maldivian flavors, for a memorable happening.

On her upcoming visit to the Maldives and the activation, Bannie Kang said, “I’m thrilled to be visiting the Maldives, and also to be able to truly imbibe the spirit of the dream destination into some of my creations and leave a legacy at W Maldives for everyone to sample. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me, and I hope that sipping the curated cocktails in a paradise setting is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience for all guests as well!”