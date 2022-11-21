Hideaway’s Signature extended festive bonanza now includes wellness menu

It’s that time of the year again…Christmas is just around the corner and if your festive plans involve a trip to Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa or The Signature Collection by Hideaway in the Maldives, you are in for a treat with this year’s extensive programme of events which covers both Christmas and Orthodox Christmas and runs an extended period from 21st of December 2022 to 7th of January 2023 – and now includes a Festive Wellness Menu throughout the festive period. Traditional meets creative in this year’s programme and it’s all topped off with an exciting variety of activities.

Transport yourself to the Maldives at Hideaway or its Signature Collection for the festive season and a whole new world of Christmas delights awaits, all the planning is taken care of, leaving you to enjoy every single magical moment. A full programme of kids’ activities promises to make for a memorable Christmas all-round, from Christmas crafts and movies nights to fishing trips and treasure hunts; from pizza and mocktail making to palm leaf wreath making. At this resort, rest assured the little ones will be having so much fun so that the adults can have their own Christmas Bonanza as well. Don’t forget to catch the grand arrival of Santa Claus himself on the 24th of December.

This year the Festive Wellness Menu is a welcome addition to really rest, relax, and recharge after working hard throughout the year. It includes 2 special wellness activities per day from private Yoga & Meditation classes to Christmas Delightful Treatments and Spa Holiday Treats (at a very special rate).

Feast on scrumptious buffets and decadent treats, as the culinary team set to make this a celebration of festive gastronomy with lots of Champagne sipping opportunities thrown in too. Special excursions, entertainment, spa indulgences, partying, and a whole lot more have been planned to make your Festive holiday in the Maldives truly wonderful. We look forward to celebrating this special time of year with you. Come enjoy a fun-filled and unforgettable night during our New Year’s Eve Countdown Party with a fun White Party theme which includes special performances such as Boduberu Show, International DJ, and fireworks show.

Keep a watchful eye on our social media accounts – especially Facebook and Instagram – for updates about the festivities and get a sneak preview of the fabulous decorations when they start to adorn the island closer to the festive season!

To inquire about Hideaway (or its Signature Collection) or book a stay, send an email to: reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com / reservations@signaturecollectionmaldives.com