Velaa Private Island named world’s best beach hotel

Velaa Private Island has been recognized as the World’s Best Beach Hotel in the 2022 Boutique Hotel Awards. The awards are the first and only international awards organisation exclusively dedicated to showcasing the finest luxury boutique hotels to discerning travelers. The awarding body has described the island as ‘simply flawless’, sighting its breath-taking location, exceptional service and one-of-a-kind accommodation.

Nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, Velaa Private Island takes exclusivity to the next level with facilities and service that go beyond traditional resorts, making Velaa the ultimate island escape. The island resort comprises 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences. While 18 of the 47 are built over water, the Romantic Pool Residence can only be reached by boat, allowing even more privacy and exclusivity.

Home to the standout fine-dining restaurant Aragu, managed by trusted and award-winning Head Chef Gaushan De Silva. Aragu at Velaa Private Island offers a fresh Asian twist on modern European cuisine by combining award-winning Chef Gaushan de Silva’s passion for culinary art with sustainable practices, using only the finest organic produce and carefully selected ingredients from around the world. A culinary destination in its own right, Velaa Private Island also operates two other upscale restaurants, Tavaru and Athiri, three bars and the most exclusive wine cellar in the Maldives designed for the most sophisticated traveler in mind.

In Velaa’s high-tech spa, guests can choose from a range of treatments such as personalised facial treatments and massage rituals. Velaa Spa holds meditation sessions, Hatha yoga classes and features the unique CLOUD 9 pod which sways and cradles guests into a state of deep relaxation. Velaa Private Island is also home to the Maldives’ first and only snow room which aims to promote positive health benefits including detoxifying the body and improving quality of sleep for full body regeneration.

Prices start at £1,927 per night. For more information or to book your stay please visit www.velaaprivateisland.com