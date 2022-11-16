Kandima Maldives appoints Abdul Salah Hassan as Executive Assistant Manager

Kandima Maldives has appointed Abdul Salah Hassan as the resort’s Executive Assistant Manager.

Salah studied Masters in Finance Management from Bedfordshire University, UK, and have more than 20 years experience in tourism and hospitality industry. He has worked at several properties like Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa as F&B Manager, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa as Assistant Director of F&B, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives as Director of F&B, Sandies Bathala as Assistant General Manager, Fiyavalhu Maldives as General Manager, and Sun Island Resort & Spa as Executive Assistant Manager.

