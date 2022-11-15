Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi launches flying dress photoshoots

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi announces the debut of its unforgettable ‘Flying Dress’ photoshoot experience in collaboration with Santorini Dress.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi will be the first and only destination in the Maldives to offer this one-of-a-kind exclusive guest experience. Guests of the resort are invited to channel their inner models for this bespoke photoshoot, dressed in a gown with an extended hem that beautifully glides in the wind. This exclusive photoshoot is guaranteed to provide guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and stunning photos to cherish forever.

The experience will start with guests selecting their picture-perfect dress to capture the unforgettable moment. With 10 colours to choose from, the all-fit, custom-made flying dresses are designed to flatter guests of all ages, shapes and sizes. Imagine the delicate toss of a flying dress, the warm wind catching your hair at sunset, and the split-second moments where it all comes together perfectly. Along with the resort’s photo studio ShutterFish, the resort team is dedicated to creating memorable experiences that work harmoniously with the natural landscape of the island.

“Our guests are looking for deeper, more engaging experiences, and we at Waldorf Astoria Maldives look forward to helping them create unforgettable memories that become a celebration that feels warm and personal. With brilliant beaches and scenic tropical landscapes, our island retreat is ideal for refined experiences as such. I believe Flying Dress photoshoots will be a distinguished addition to the already existing array of exceptional experiences our guests can enjoy at the resort,” says Etienne Dalancon, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

Situated in one of the most scenic, sought-after locations in the world, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers a variety of picturesque backdrops including the sandbank with a swing, infinity pool with its surrounding beach area and Terra’s tabletop bamboo pods, among others. The all-new ‘Flying Dress’ photoshoot experience can be tailored for various occasions – solo travellers, marriage proposals and family portraits – with many add-ons available to enhance the experience such as hair and makeup services, slow motion drone shooting and additional flying dress colour choices. The photoshoot packages start from $1,000 and above.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit waldorfastoriamaldives.com or call +960-400-0300.