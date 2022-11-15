LUX* South Ari Atoll launches global fashion collaboration with DIARRABLU

In celebration of tropical wanderlust, conscious contemporary lifestyle brand DIARRABLU partners with LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives to present a Resort ‘23 collection named “FILUN” (Maldivian for “escape”) inspired by the island’s vibrant colours and warm culture.

As one of the biggest Maldivian islands, the award-winning resort of The Lux Collective is an ideal place for creativity with its cheerful vibes, secluded picturesque coves, and crystal-blue ocean waters. The DIARRABLU Resort ‘23 Collection is a reflection of the tropical LUX* South Ari Atoll, where blue lagoons meet four kilometres of pristine sands. The brand’s creative director Diarra Bousso and her global team travelled to the island from San Francisco, Dakar, Cape Town, Abidjan and London to create a special campaign telling the magical story behind the partnership.

“The collaboration between LUX* South Ari Atoll and DIARRABLU is not merely a fashion activation but a meaningful partnership. Travel and fashion go hand-in-hand, and anyone packing for a holiday to a faraway tropical destination will think twice about what to pack. The capsule collection’s locally inspired prints and sustainable materials aligned with LUX*’s sustainability values. The handcrafted womenswear and swimsuit are versatile and eye-catching – to celebrate life and bring a little extraordinary to your holiday,” said Caroline Gaud-Perrier, Vice President – Marketing of The Lux Collective.

The Collection

The collection’s colour palette features inspiration from turquoise waters, pink flowers and white sands. The prints, Ari Blu, Atoll Rose, Atoll Blu, Playa Aqua, Isla Noir and Tukki Noir, are designed in the brand’s distinct spirit of fusing geometry and art.

The solid-coloured pieces, in aqua, coral, white and black, use sustainable materials of lyocell and tencel, made from regenerated cellulose of wood pulp. The collection features balanced and size-inclusive pieces for head-turning looks while on vacation. The clothing and jewellery are handcrafted by local artisan communities in Diarra’s native country Senegal – in line with the brand’s innovative business model with a mission to create sustainable livelihoods and reduce waste.

The Brand: DIARRABLU

DIARRABLU is a conscious contemporary lifestyle brand founded by multidisciplinary artist and mathematician Diarra Bousso and known for its versatile, practical and convertible pieces in bold prints designed for the travel-spirited muse. With notable features in Vogue, Forbes and CNN among others, the brand’s design approach is a conscious merger of tradition and technology. DIARRABLU gained a strong fanbase with collections synonymous with effortless sophistication and comfort. and an ethos rooted in sustainability, wanderlust, and traditions.

The Artist: Diarra Bousso

Diarra Bousso, the self-dubbed creative mathematician is an artist at heart. A trained ballerina and former Wall Street trader spends her time exploring mathematics to create emotional artistic and educational experiences. Born and raised in Senegal and Norway, and currently living in California, Diarra is fascinated with oxymorons. Her work is rooted in old African craftsmanship while looking to the industry’s conscious future. The brand celebrates the beauty in contradictions by merging tradition and technology through her collection of clothing, accessories and art prints.

This brand collaboration between LUX* South Ari Atoll and DIARRABLU is born out of the strong shared values and passion for sustainability. Recognised for its award-winning eco-approach to conscious travel, the resort constantly strives for a greener future.

From 12 November 2022, the new DIARRABLU Resort ’23 Collection can be purchased online via www.diarrablu.com, with worldwide delivery.

Those seeking tropical vibes of LUX* South Ari Atoll and FILUN outfits can book their Maldives getaway with a special offer at www.luxresorts.com, email stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.