Enthralling festive season in Kuramathi Maldives

Experience the magic of the Yuletide with endless sunshine and warmth at Kuramathi. The island prepares a whole array of memorable activities spanning nine days and commencing on 24th December consisting of lively experiences intended for guests of all ages.

Indulgence is the plan with many occasions for savouring the island’s gastronomy such as Wine Tasting, Festive High Tea, Cooking Class, and sumptuous feasts at the buffet restaurants.

In keeping with the high spirits, sporting events such as fun games, beach volleyball and a football match showcase a competitive yet friendly side between guests and team members. Meanwhile, it’s the mixology connoisseur’s turn to get behind the bar and participate in a cocktail-making competition for a chance to be featured on the drink menu.

Adding a traditional touch to the event, a cultural night pays homage to the Maldivian heritage with a Christmas market featuring local artisans, Bodu mas hingun, a parade of fish sculptures woven from palm leaves in tune with the rhythmic beats of the Bodu beru or hand drums.

Rounding out the celebration is a farewell cocktail at the sandbank toasting to the year that has been while the sun dips on the horizon. Come nightfall is another epic send-off blaring with live music from the resident band and resident DJ counting down to 2023.

As excitement fills the air, head to Kuramathi for an unforgettable festive escape in the lap of nature.