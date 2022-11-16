Let festivities begin: Celebrate end of year at Lily Beach in 2022

The countdown is on, it’s that wonderful time of year again when everything sparkles, the champagne flows, and gifts are exchanged. If you’ve decided to spend your festive season at Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives you will be delighted to hear that the once again the Christmas and New Year programme is jam-packed full of fun and exciting activities, sumptuous gala dinners, and all wrapped up in the beautifully decorated tropical paradise.

Festivities begin on the 23rd of December for younger guests who can have fun with Christmas crafts and watch a movie; the activities for kids continue throughout the entire festive season making it a Christmas to remember.

The main celebrations start in style on the 24th of December with the grand arrival of Santa (though he was here early to help organise the festivities – he just likes making a grand entrance as always) as he finds time in his busy schedule to stop by at Lily Beach, and afterwards the Christmas Eve Gala Buffet at Lily Maa where Executive Chef Olivier invites you for an exquisite selection of seasonal specialities. On New Year’s Eve, Lily Beach’s culinary team will prepare another spectacular gala dinner consisting of an explosion of mouth-watering treats in a Masquerade atmosphere. After dinner, head to the annual Bon Voyage Bonfire to cast your 2022 regrets onto the flames and make yourself ready to start 2023 refreshed and free. Then it’s time to party – be prepared to dance your way into New Year’s Day as the party doesn’t end until dawn!

So, while everyone at home is busy making plans and dealing with the stress that inevitably goes with it, sit back, relax and be happy in the knowledge that at Lily Beach we have taken care of everything needed to make a perfect festive celebration for the whole family and have a whirlwind of a fun time at the all-inclusive resort.

To inquire about Lily Beach or book a stay at the resort, send an email to: reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com